https://sputnikglobe.com/20240508/us-report-on-israels-conduct-in-gaza-strip-delayed-indefinitely---reports-1118331255.html
US Report on Israel's Conduct in Gaza Strip Delayed Indefinitely - Reports
US Report on Israel's Conduct in Gaza Strip Delayed Indefinitely - Reports
Sputnik International
The Biden administration's report on whether Israel violated US law and international humanitarian law during its military operations in the Gaza Strip has been delayed indefinitely, Politico reported on Tuesday.
2024-05-08T06:02+0000
2024-05-08T06:02+0000
2024-05-08T06:02+0000
world
palestine-israel conflict
us hegemony
joe biden
matthew miller
palestinians
gaza strip
rafah
genocide
humanitarian crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/08/1118330963_0:320:3071:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_076112eda34e0ddaebf2e38c15c5a80b.jpg
If the report determines that US and international law have been violated, the Biden administration would be expected to stop sending military assistance to Israel. The administration emailed Congress notifying lawmakers that it will miss the deadline to submit the report but did not provide additional details. When the National Security Council was asked to explain the delay, they referred any inquiries to the State Department. Earlier on Tuesday, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said that the US government is trying very hard to meet the "self-imposed deadline." Miller said it is possible to "slip" a little bit, but the administration is trying to get the report done by Wednesday. On Monday night, some 200 attorneys, 27 of whom are currently in the Biden administration, sent a letter to top US officials arguing that sending weapons to Israel would be illegal. The report's delay comes as Israel started a military operation in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, where some 1.4 million Palestinians - are sheltering.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240508/israel-doesnt-want-a-ceasefire-truce-talks-take-back-seat-as-rafah-attack-surges-1118323895.html
gaza strip
rafah
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/08/1118330963_278:0:3007:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_bab3a04c48872cd8dbf7323a897d065f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us report, biden administration, us supports israel, genocide joe, genocide, ethnic cleansing, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, hostages, israeli military, hamas fighters, hamas soldiers, hamas military, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths, indiscriminate shelling, indiscriminate killing, war crimes
us report, biden administration, us supports israel, genocide joe, genocide, ethnic cleansing, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, hostages, israeli military, hamas fighters, hamas soldiers, hamas military, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths, indiscriminate shelling, indiscriminate killing, war crimes
US Report on Israel's Conduct in Gaza Strip Delayed Indefinitely - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration's report on whether Israel violated US law and international humanitarian law during its military operations in the Gaza Strip has been delayed indefinitely, Politico reported on Tuesday.
If the report determines that US and international law have been violated, the Biden administration would be expected to stop sending military assistance to Israel.
The administration emailed Congress notifying lawmakers that it will miss the deadline to submit the report but did not provide additional details.
When the National Security Council was asked to explain the delay, they referred any inquiries to the State Department.
Earlier on Tuesday, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said that the US government is trying very hard to meet the "self-imposed deadline."
Miller said it is possible to "slip" a little bit, but the administration is trying to get the report done by Wednesday.
On Monday night, some 200 attorneys, 27 of whom are currently in the Biden administration, sent a letter to top US officials arguing that sending weapons to Israel would be illegal.
The report's delay comes as Israel started a military operation in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, where some 1.4 million Palestinians - are sheltering.