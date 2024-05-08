https://sputnikglobe.com/20240508/western-media-acknowledges-ukraines-losing-war-1118326984.html
Western media has rarely acknowledged Russia's successful suppression of Ukrainian troops, even as the US continues to pour billions of dollars into the failed proxy war.
A recent Reuters report describes a "cat-and-mouse" game between Russian drones and Ukrainian artillery units as Moscow's troops take on ground attacks along the 1,000-km (6210mile) front in the south and east of Ukraine.Ukrainian military brigades, including part of the 43rd Artillery Brigade, say they face an "increasing harassment" from Russian drones, the report says. A senior battery officer expressed difficulty in shielding from Russian reconnaissance drones, including the Orlan and the Supercam."Sometimes it happens that there's lots of work for the day, but we can't move because something is always flying above," the officer said, while repeating other Ukrainian troops and senior officials' calls for more electronic warfare systems in order to combat Russian drones.The report also noted that like other Ukrainian artillery units, "the 43rd Brigade battery faces a critical shell shortage that limits the Panzerhaubitze's potential."Unable to deflect Russian attacks, the Ukrainian forces are now "anxiously awaiting" shipments from a $61-billion US military aid package.The legislation - which will also provide aid for Israel and Taiwan - includes air defense and artillery munitions for Kiev. US President Joe Biden said of the legislation: "It's going to make America safer, it's going to make the world safer and it continues American leadership in the world and everyone knows it."The report also noted a drop in Kiev's inventory of supplies, adding that one of the Ukrainian units is firing between just "eight and 15" shells per day. The Ukrainian forces are also reportedly failing to repair their vehicles as they have lost access to spare parts and struggle with malfunctioning navigation systems.In a similar report published last month, the tabloid news outlet Politico admitted to a bleak outlook for Ukraine's forces, describing a situation in which there is "a lack of advanced weapons" and "losses on the battlefield".
Western Media Acknowledges Ukraine’s Losing
06:44 GMT 08.05.2024 (Updated: 07:13 GMT 08.05.2024)
Western media has rarely acknowledged Russia’s successful suppression of Ukrainian troops, even as the US continues to pour billions of dollars into the failed proxy war.
A recent Reuters report
describes a “cat-and-mouse” game between Russian drones and Ukrainian artillery units as Moscow’s troops take on ground attacks along the 1,000-km (6210mile) front in the south and east of Ukraine.
Ukrainian military brigades, including part of the 43rd Artillery Brigade, say they face an “increasing harassment” from Russian drones, the report says. A senior battery officer expressed difficulty in shielding from Russian reconnaissance drones, including the Orlan and the Supercam.
"Sometimes it happens that there's lots of work for the day, but we can't move because something is always flying above," the officer said, while repeating other Ukrainian troops and senior officials’ calls for more electronic warfare systems in order to combat Russian drones.
"There were (attacks) before, but not the same amount," a 27-year-old Ukrainian battery commander added. "Now it's really scary."
The report also noted that like other Ukrainian artillery units, “the 43rd Brigade battery faces a critical shell shortage that limits the Panzerhaubitze's potential.”
Unable to deflect Russian attacks, the Ukrainian forces are now “anxiously awaiting” shipments from a $61-billion US military aid package.
The legislation
- which will also provide aid for Israel and Taiwan - includes air defense and artillery munitions for Kiev. US President Joe Biden said of the legislation: “It's going to make America safer, it's going to make the world safer and it continues American leadership in the world and everyone knows it.”
The report also noted a drop in Kiev’s inventory of supplies, adding that one of the Ukrainian units is firing between just “eight and 15” shells per day. The Ukrainian forces are also reportedly failing to repair their vehicles as they have lost access to spare parts and struggle with malfunctioning navigation systems.
In a similar report published last month, the tabloid news outlet Politico admitted to a bleak outlook for Ukraine’s forces, describing a situation in which there is “a lack of advanced weapons” and “losses on the battlefield”.