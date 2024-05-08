https://sputnikglobe.com/20240508/western-media-acknowledges-ukraines-losing-war-1118326984.html

Western Media Acknowledges Ukraine’s Losing

Western Media Acknowledges Ukraine’s Losing

Sputnik International

Western media has rarely acknowledged Russia’s successful suppression of Ukrainian troops, even as the US continues to pour billions of dollars into the failed proxy war.

2024-05-08T06:44+0000

2024-05-08T06:44+0000

2024-05-08T07:13+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

us arms for ukraine

russia

media

ukrainian crisis

ukraine crisis

drone warfare

drone strike

drone attack

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1d/1117634816_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6bfda8e09fa4a5a4bb31d27da4f05ce7.jpg

A recent Reuters report describes a “cat-and-mouse” game between Russian drones and Ukrainian artillery units as Moscow’s troops take on ground attacks along the 1,000-km (6210mile) front in the south and east of Ukraine.Ukrainian military brigades, including part of the 43rd Artillery Brigade, say they face an “increasing harassment” from Russian drones, the report says. A senior battery officer expressed difficulty in shielding from Russian reconnaissance drones, including the Orlan and the Supercam."Sometimes it happens that there's lots of work for the day, but we can't move because something is always flying above," the officer said, while repeating other Ukrainian troops and senior officials’ calls for more electronic warfare systems in order to combat Russian drones.The report also noted that like other Ukrainian artillery units, “the 43rd Brigade battery faces a critical shell shortage that limits the Panzerhaubitze's potential.”Unable to deflect Russian attacks, the Ukrainian forces are now “anxiously awaiting” shipments from a $61-billion US military aid package.The legislation - which will also provide aid for Israel and Taiwan - includes air defense and artillery munitions for Kiev. US President Joe Biden said of the legislation: “It's going to make America safer, it's going to make the world safer and it continues American leadership in the world and everyone knows it.”The report also noted a drop in Kiev’s inventory of supplies, adding that one of the Ukrainian units is firing between just “eight and 15” shells per day. The Ukrainian forces are also reportedly failing to repair their vehicles as they have lost access to spare parts and struggle with malfunctioning navigation systems.In a similar report published last month, the tabloid news outlet Politico admitted to a bleak outlook for Ukraine’s forces, describing a situation in which there is “a lack of advanced weapons” and “losses on the battlefield”.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240417/politico-admits-west-losing-proxy-war-against-russia-1117985562.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

western media, west admits, western media admits, western media acknowledges, russian forces, ukrainian losses, ukrainian crisis, russian dominance, russian domination, air superiority, ukraine losing, ukraine is losing, us arms for ukraine, russia is winning, russia winning, russia wins, ukraine retreats, russia advances, russian drones, russian drone attacks, russian strategy