https://sputnikglobe.com/20240509/b-2-bomber-f-35-f-15-jets-approved-to-carry-nuclear-gravity-bombs---pentagon-1118367372.html
B-2 Bomber, F-35, F-15 Jets Approved to Carry Nuclear Gravity Bombs - Pentagon
B-2 Bomber, F-35, F-15 Jets Approved to Carry Nuclear Gravity Bombs - Pentagon
Sputnik International
The B-2 Stealth Bomber, the F-35 Fighter and F-15 Eagle aircraft have been approved to carry and deliver new B-61 nuclear bombs, the Pentagon Office of Inspector General (OIG) announced.
2024-05-09T21:43+0000
2024-05-09T21:43+0000
2024-05-09T21:43+0000
military
military & intelligence
air force
f-35
us
b-2 bomber
nuclear bomb
f-15 eagle
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/09/15/1089277485_0:23:1022:598_1920x0_80_0_0_a563c793b1dc4f574bc87193a70bae71.png
"The Department of Defense OIG evaluated the extent to which the Air Force’s nuclear design certification of the F-15E, B-2 and F-35A to carry the B61-12 nuclear bomb complied with DoD and Air Force requirements," the report said. The OIG found that the Air Force complied with the Nuclear Design Certification requirements for the F-15E, B-2 and F-35A aircraft to carry the B61-12 nuclear bomb in accordance with Defense Department and Air Force requirements, the report said.However, although the Air Force complied with these requirements, the Air Force’s Independent Verification and Validation processes could be improved with detailed guidance to ensure independence, the report added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231028/penetrating-the-earth-us-new-b61-13-nuclear-bombs-meant-to-deter-russia-and-china---prof-1114557538.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/09/15/1089277485_0:0:808:606_1920x0_80_0_0_2ae156e3323a06ab07030c9fa05d958f.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
b-61 nuclear bombs, us nuclear capacity, b-2 stealth bomber, the f-35 fighter, f-15 eagle aircraft, what us aircrafts planes can carry nuclear bombs
b-61 nuclear bombs, us nuclear capacity, b-2 stealth bomber, the f-35 fighter, f-15 eagle aircraft, what us aircrafts planes can carry nuclear bombs
B-2 Bomber, F-35, F-15 Jets Approved to Carry Nuclear Gravity Bombs - Pentagon
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The B-2 Stealth Bomber, the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter and F-15 Eagle aircraft have been approved to carry and deliver new B-61 nuclear bombs, the Department of Defense (DoD) Office of Inspector General (OIG) announced in a new report.
"The Department of Defense OIG evaluated the extent to which the Air Force’s nuclear design certification of the F-15E, B-2 and F-35A to carry the B61-12 nuclear bomb complied with DoD and Air Force requirements," the report said.
The OIG found that the Air Force complied with the Nuclear Design Certification requirements for the F-15E, B-2 and F-35A aircraft to carry the B61-12 nuclear bomb in accordance with Defense Department and Air Force requirements, the report said.
28 October 2023, 16:27 GMT
However, although the Air Force complied with these requirements, the Air Force’s Independent Verification and Validation processes could be improved with detailed guidance to ensure independence, the report added.