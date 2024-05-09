https://sputnikglobe.com/20240509/b-2-bomber-f-35-f-15-jets-approved-to-carry-nuclear-gravity-bombs---pentagon-1118367372.html

B-2 Bomber, F-35, F-15 Jets Approved to Carry Nuclear Gravity Bombs - Pentagon

B-2 Bomber, F-35, F-15 Jets Approved to Carry Nuclear Gravity Bombs - Pentagon

Sputnik International

The B-2 Stealth Bomber, the F-35 Fighter and F-15 Eagle aircraft have been approved to carry and deliver new B-61 nuclear bombs, the Pentagon Office of Inspector General (OIG) announced.

2024-05-09T21:43+0000

2024-05-09T21:43+0000

2024-05-09T21:43+0000

military

military & intelligence

air force

f-35

us

b-2 bomber

nuclear bomb

f-15 eagle

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/09/15/1089277485_0:23:1022:598_1920x0_80_0_0_a563c793b1dc4f574bc87193a70bae71.png

"The Department of Defense OIG evaluated the extent to which the Air Force’s nuclear design certification of the F-15E, B-2 and F-35A to carry the B61-12 nuclear bomb complied with DoD and Air Force requirements," the report said. The OIG found that the Air Force complied with the Nuclear Design Certification requirements for the F-15E, B-2 and F-35A aircraft to carry the B61-12 nuclear bomb in accordance with Defense Department and Air Force requirements, the report said.However, although the Air Force complied with these requirements, the Air Force’s Independent Verification and Validation processes could be improved with detailed guidance to ensure independence, the report added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231028/penetrating-the-earth-us-new-b61-13-nuclear-bombs-meant-to-deter-russia-and-china---prof-1114557538.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

b-61 nuclear bombs, us nuclear capacity, b-2 stealth bomber, the f-35 fighter, f-15 eagle aircraft, what us aircrafts planes can carry nuclear bombs