B-2 Bomber, F-35, F-15 Jets Approved to Carry Nuclear Gravity Bombs - Pentagon
B-2 Bomber, F-35, F-15 Jets Approved to Carry Nuclear Gravity Bombs - Pentagon
Sputnik International
The B-2 Stealth Bomber, the F-35 Fighter and F-15 Eagle aircraft have been approved to carry and deliver new B-61 nuclear bombs, the Pentagon Office of Inspector General (OIG) announced.
"The Department of Defense OIG evaluated the extent to which the Air Force's nuclear design certification of the F-15E, B-2 and F-35A to carry the B61-12 nuclear bomb complied with DoD and Air Force requirements," the report said. The OIG found that the Air Force complied with the Nuclear Design Certification requirements for the F-15E, B-2 and F-35A aircraft to carry the B61-12 nuclear bomb in accordance with Defense Department and Air Force requirements, the report said.However, although the Air Force complied with these requirements, the Air Force's Independent Verification and Validation processes could be improved with detailed guidance to ensure independence, the report added.
B-2 Bomber, F-35, F-15 Jets Approved to Carry Nuclear Gravity Bombs - Pentagon

21:43 GMT 09.05.2024
Subscribe
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The B-2 Stealth Bomber, the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter and F-15 Eagle aircraft have been approved to carry and deliver new B-61 nuclear bombs, the Department of Defense (DoD) Office of Inspector General (OIG) announced in a new report.
"The Department of Defense OIG evaluated the extent to which the Air Force’s nuclear design certification of the F-15E, B-2 and F-35A to carry the B61-12 nuclear bomb complied with DoD and Air Force requirements," the report said.
The OIG found that the Air Force complied with the Nuclear Design Certification requirements for the F-15E, B-2 and F-35A aircraft to carry the B61-12 nuclear bomb in accordance with Defense Department and Air Force requirements, the report said.
However, although the Air Force complied with these requirements, the Air Force’s Independent Verification and Validation processes could be improved with detailed guidance to ensure independence, the report added.
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала