May 9 Parade: History of the Great Victory

On May 9, Moscow hosts an annual Victory Day Parade honoring the triumphant victory over the Nazi forces in the war that took over 20 million Soviet lives.

For Russia and for the whole world, this solemn day is one of unparalleled tragedy and resounding victories. Over the four years of fierce battles within the Great Patriotic war (1941-1945), the Soviet Union's contribution to the final victory over the aggressors is hard to overestimate. The total victory in the bloodiest conflict in history culminated in the German Instrument of Surrender, signed on May 9. The immortal date that has been inscribed in Russian history and is widely celebrated with a spectacular military event. Victory Day is still very much alive in the memory of the Russian people, stretching across borders and down through the generations.Explore Sputnik’s infographic for more details.

