https://sputnikglobe.com/20240509/putin-revanchism-mockery-of-history-justification-of-nazism-are-part-of-western-policy-1118351071.html

Putin: Revanchism, Mockery of History, Justification of Nazism Are Part of Western Policy

Putin: Revanchism, Mockery of History, Justification of Nazism Are Part of Western Policy

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday congratulated Russians on the occasion of the May 9 Victory Day.

2024-05-09T07:39+0000

2024-05-09T07:39+0000

2024-05-09T07:45+0000

russia

vladimir putin

russia

red square

victory day parade

victory day

victory parade

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107484/33/1074843320_0:102:2891:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5a359790bddcb2d87693b27e9870669a.jpg

"Dear veterans, soldiers, … heroes of the special military operation, I congratulate you on Victory Day," Putin said at the Victory Day parade in the Red Square. The president also called all participants of Russia’s special military operation "heroes" and announced a minute of silence at the end of his speech.Snippets From Putin's Speech at the Victrory Parade"Revanchism and mockery of history, and justification of Nazism is part of the general policy of the Western elites", he noted.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

victory day parade, moscow military parade