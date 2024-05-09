Putin: Revanchism, Mockery of History, Justification of Nazism Are Part of Western Policy
07:39 GMT 09.05.2024 (Updated: 07:45 GMT 09.05.2024)
© Sputnik / Aleksey NikolskyRussian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech during the Victory Day parade at the Red Square in Moscow on 9 May, 2019
© Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolsky
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday congratulated Russians on the occasion of the May 9 Victory Day.
"Dear veterans, soldiers, … heroes of the special military operation, I congratulate you on Victory Day," Putin said at the Victory Day parade in the Red Square.
The president also called all participants of Russia’s special military operation "heroes" and announced a minute of silence at the end of his speech.
Snippets From Putin's Speech at the Victrory Parade
"Russia now going through difficult, milestone period, fate of our country and its future depends on each of us", Vladimir Putin said.
"Revanchism and mockery of history, and justification of Nazism is part of the general policy of the Western elites", he noted.
