Trade Turnover Between Russia & Armenia Exceeds Record $7 Billion - Putin

Trade turnover between Russia and Armenia has exceeded a record $7 billion, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

“The trade turnover has reached more than $7 billion. There has never been such a volume in our trade and economic ties before,” Putin said. Putin also claimed Moscow-Yerevan relations are “developing very well”, saying cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union is beneficial for both sides. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov highlighted that Russia is optimistic about its relations with Armenia.

