Trade Turnover Between Russia & Armenia Exceeds Record $7 Billion - Putin
Trade turnover between Russia and Armenia has exceeded a record $7 billion, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
“The trade turnover has reached more than $7 billion. There has never been such a volume in our trade and economic ties before,” Putin said. Putin also claimed Moscow-Yerevan relations are “developing very well”, saying cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union is beneficial for both sides. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov highlighted that Russia is optimistic about its relations with Armenia.
00:05 GMT 09.05.2024 (Updated: 03:59 GMT 09.05.2024)
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, left, at the Moscow Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, May 8, 2024
Trade turnover between Russia and Armenia has exceeded a record $7 billion, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
“The trade turnover has reached more than $7 billion. There has never been such a volume in our trade and economic ties before,” Putin said.
Putin also claimed Moscow-Yerevan relations are “developing very well”, saying cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union is beneficial for both sides.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov highlighted that Russia is optimistic about its relations with Armenia.
"We see that there is the political will of the two leaders to discuss this [issues], we will wait for the results. There is a dialogue, there is political will to continue this dialogue. There is mutual interest of the parties," Peskov said in a video posted by journalist Pavel Zarubin on his Telegram channel.
