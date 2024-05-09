https://sputnikglobe.com/20240509/us-allegedly-withholds-shipment-of-bombs-to-israel-over-fears-of-use-in-rafah-1118338787.html

US Allegedly Withholds Shipment of Bombs to Israel Over Fears of Use in Rafah

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abudl discuss an abundance of topics from around the world, including the latest developments out of the Israeli Rafah invasion.

Dr. Hasan Unal - Professor of Political Science and International RelationsMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystNebojsa Malic - Serbian JournalistBob Patillo - AttorneyTed Rall - Political CartoonistThe show begins with Dr. Hasan Unal, Professor of Political Science and International Relations, providing insights into the strategic and humanitarian implications of Israel's recent invasion of Rafah, analyzing the potential outcomes and international responses to this significant military action.The second hour starts with Mark Sleboda discussing the political landscape following Vladimir Putin's inauguration for a fifth term as Russia's president.Then, Nebojsa Malic explores the significance of Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Serbia.Later, Bob Patillo analyzes the legal ramifications and public reactions to Stormy Daniels' testimony in the ongoing Trump hush money trial.The show closes with Political Cartoonist and Sputnik Host Ted Rall, weighing in on the latest developments out of the 2024 U Elections.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

