International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Fault Lines
From Washington DC - the capital of the divided states of America - it's time for a show that brings you both sides of the issues that the country is talking about. We battle it out, Monday through Friday, on a show that's explosive, informative and entertaining.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240509/us-allegedly-withholds-shipment-of-bombs-to-israel-over-fears-of-use-in-rafah-1118338787.html
US Allegedly Withholds Shipment of Bombs to Israel Over Fears of Use in Rafah
US Allegedly Withholds Shipment of Bombs to Israel Over Fears of Use in Rafah
Sputnik International
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abudl discuss an abundance of topics from around the world, including the latest developments out of the Israeli Rafah invasion.
2024-05-09T05:15+0000
2024-05-10T09:38+0000
fault lines
us
radio
israel
rafah
palestine
russia
serbia
xi junyang
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/08/1118338628_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_229664bf2de9d9b57cbbccbaf46f80b3.png
U.S. Allegedly Withholds Shipment of Bombs to Israel over Fears of Use in Rafah
Sputnik International
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abudl discuss an abundance of topics from around the world, including the latest developments out of the Israeli Rafah invasion.
Dr. Hasan Unal - Professor of Political Science and International RelationsMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystNebojsa Malic - Serbian JournalistBob Patillo - AttorneyTed Rall - Political CartoonistThe show begins with Dr. Hasan Unal, Professor of Political Science and International Relations, providing insights into the strategic and humanitarian implications of Israel's recent invasion of Rafah, analyzing the potential outcomes and international responses to this significant military action.The second hour starts with Mark Sleboda discussing the political landscape following Vladimir Putin's inauguration for a fifth term as Russia's president.Then, Nebojsa Malic explores the significance of Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Serbia.Later, Bob Patillo analyzes the legal ramifications and public reactions to Stormy Daniels' testimony in the ongoing Trump hush money trial.The show closes with Political Cartoonist and Sputnik Host Ted Rall, weighing in on the latest developments out of the 2024 U Elections.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
israel
rafah
palestine
russia
serbia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/08/1118338628_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_bebd9dd2f3e003363b335518df96a614.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us bomb deliveries to israel, israel operation in gaza, gaza war, rafah updates, xi jinping in europe, trump hush money, trump trial, stromy daniels trial
us bomb deliveries to israel, israel operation in gaza, gaza war, rafah updates, xi jinping in europe, trump hush money, trump trial, stromy daniels trial

US Allegedly Withholds Shipment of Bombs to Israel Over Fears of Use in Rafah

05:15 GMT 09.05.2024 (Updated: 09:38 GMT 10.05.2024)
Fault Lines
U.S. Allegedly Withholds Shipment of Bombs to Israel over Fears of Use in Rafah
Subscribe
Jamarl L. Thomas - Sputnik International
Jamarl Thomas
All materials
- Sputnik International
Melik Abdul
All materialsWrite to the author
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abudl discuss an abundance of topics from around the world, including the latest developments out of the Israeli Rafah invasion.
Dr. Hasan Unal - Professor of Political Science and International Relations
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
Nebojsa Malic - Serbian Journalist
Bob Patillo - Attorney
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist
The show begins with Dr. Hasan Unal, Professor of Political Science and International Relations, providing insights into the strategic and humanitarian implications of Israel's recent invasion of Rafah, analyzing the potential outcomes and international responses to this significant military action.
The second hour starts with Mark Sleboda discussing the political landscape following Vladimir Putin's inauguration for a fifth term as Russia's president.
Then, Nebojsa Malic explores the significance of Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Serbia.
Later, Bob Patillo analyzes the legal ramifications and public reactions to Stormy Daniels' testimony in the ongoing Trump hush money trial.
The show closes with Political Cartoonist and Sputnik Host Ted Rall, weighing in on the latest developments out of the 2024 U Elections.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала