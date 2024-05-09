https://sputnikglobe.com/20240509/us-pauses-bomb-deliveries-to-israel-in-unprecedented-move-1118343786.html

US Pauses Bomb Deliveries to Israel in Unprecedented Move

On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into a plethora of topics from around the world, including the US' decision to pause bomb deliveries to Israel amid their attack on Rafah city.

Misty Winston - Radio Host and Political CommentatorTyler Nixon - Lawyer and Political CommentatorFrancis Anthony Boyle - Professor of International Law at the University of IllinoisMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystIn the first hour, Rachel spoke to Misty Winston about the latest from the Donald Trump hush money case, which saw Stormy Daniels testify for the second time in the last 48 hours.Rachel then spoke to Tyler Nixon about the appeals court that is set to rule on whether or not Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis can remain on the Donald Trump RICO trial.In the last hour of the show, Rachel was joined by professor Francis Anthony Boyle, who discussed the Israeli attack on the densely populated city of Rafah in the southern region of the Gaza Strip.Mark Sleboda would join Rachel for the last segment of the show, which focused on Russian President Vladimir Putin's inauguration.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

