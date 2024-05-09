https://sputnikglobe.com/20240509/us-specifically-paused-weapons-shipment-to-israel-including-2000-pound-bombs---ryder-1118368355.html
US Specifically Paused Weapons Shipment to Israel Including 2000-Pound Bombs - Ryder
US Specifically Paused Weapons Shipment to Israel Including 2000-Pound Bombs - Ryder
The US specifically paused a weapons shipment to Israel, including eighteen hundred 2000-pound bombs and seventeen hundred 500-pound bombs, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said.
"Specifically, we [the US] paused one shipment of weapons consisting of 1800 2000-pound bombs, and 1700 500-pound bombs," Ryder said during a press briefing. On Wednesday, Biden said in an interview that the United States will go as far as to stop the flow of weapons to Israel should the Netanyahu war cabinet decide on a major military operation in the Gaza Strip.US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin confirmed Wednesday that the US has paused one shipment of "high payload munitions" to Israel and is "reviewing near-term" shipments amid Israel's heightened offensive in Rafah. It remains unclear whether the suspension of weapons deliveries to Israel will make any difference and cause Israel to call off its Rafah operation. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly stated that his country stands ready to proceed with its military plans no matter what Washington or any other country says or does. On Monday, Israel started a military operation in the eastern parts of Rafah and took control of the Gaza side of the Rafah crossing with Egypt. Hamas said that it had agreed to the provisions of the ceasefire deal proposed by Egypt and Qatar mediators, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the truce deal unacceptable. Over a million people are believed to be sheltering in the city.
US Specifically Paused Weapons Shipment to Israel Including 2000-Pound Bombs - Ryder
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) — The US specifically paused a weapons shipment to Israel, including eighteen hundred 2000-pound bombs and seventeen hundred 500-pound bombs, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said.
"Specifically, we [the US] paused one shipment of weapons consisting of 1800 2000-pound bombs, and 1700 500-pound bombs," Ryder said during a press briefing.
On Wednesday, Biden said in an interview that the United States will go as far as to stop the flow of weapons to Israel should the Netanyahu war cabinet decide on a major military operation in the Gaza Strip.
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin confirmed Wednesday that the US has paused one shipment of "high payload munitions" to Israel and is "reviewing near-term" shipments amid Israel’s heightened offensive in Rafah.
It remains unclear whether the suspension of weapons deliveries to Israel will make any difference and cause Israel to call off its Rafah operation. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly stated that his country stands ready to proceed with its military plans no matter what Washington or any other country says or does.
On Monday, Israel started a military operation in the eastern parts of Rafah and took control of the Gaza side of the Rafah crossing with Egypt. Hamas said that it had agreed to the provisions of the ceasefire deal proposed by Egypt and Qatar mediators, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the truce deal unacceptable
. Over a million people are believed to be sheltering in the city.