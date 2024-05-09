https://sputnikglobe.com/20240509/watch-live-victory-day-military-parade-kicks-off-in-moscow-1118335903.html

Watch Live: Victory Day Military Parade Kicks Off in Moscow

On May 9, Moscow’s Red Square is hosting its annual Victory Day parade dedicated to Russia’s most important historic chapter of the 20th century.

Sputnik comes to you live as President Vladimir Putin attends the vaunted military parade celebrating the 79th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941–1945, part of World War II.Victory Day has been observed annually on May 9 since 1945, being one of the most revered and widely celebrated public holidays in Russia, with parades, fireworks, and concerts held countrywide.Guests of honor at the parade include leaders of the post-Soviet republics, such as Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.The celebration will also be attended by Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, President of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic Thongloun Sisoulith, and President of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embalo.Together with President Putin, these leaders will also take part in a flower-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more.

