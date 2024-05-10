International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Air Defenses Shot Down 5 Ukrainian Drones Over Central Russia Overnight
Russian air defenses destroyed five Ukrainian drones over the Bryansk, Belgorod and Moscow regions overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defenses destroyed five Ukrainian drones over the Bryansk, Belgorod and Moscow regions overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
“This night, further attempts by the Kiev regime to carry out a number of terrorist attacks using aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation were stopped. Air defense systems on duty destroyed five Ukrainian UAVs, of which: three over the territory of the Bryansk Region, one over the Moscow Region and one over the Belgorod Region,” the ministry said.
Ukraine has been targeting Russian civilian infrastructure almost daily since it launched its counteroffensive attempt in early June 2023.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the Ukrainian drone attacks, stressed that the Kiev regime continues to conduct terrorist activities. He reassured that the Russian military is vigilant and taking all necessary measures to address the situation.
