Air Defenses Shot Down 5 Ukrainian Drones Over Central Russia Overnight

Russian air defenses destroyed five Ukrainian drones over the Bryansk, Belgorod and Moscow regions overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian drone attacks on russia

russia

ukraine

bryansk

russian defense ministry

“This night, further attempts by the Kiev regime to carry out a number of terrorist attacks using aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation were stopped. Air defense systems on duty destroyed five Ukrainian UAVs, of which: three over the territory of the Bryansk Region, one over the Moscow Region and one over the Belgorod Region,” the ministry said.Ukraine has been targeting Russian civilian infrastructure almost daily since it launched its counteroffensive attempt in early June 2023. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the Ukrainian drone attacks, stressed that the Kiev regime continues to conduct terrorist activities. He reassured that the Russian military is vigilant and taking all necessary measures to address the situation.

russia

ukraine

bryansk

russia's special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian drone attacks on russia, drone terrorism, drone warfare