https://sputnikglobe.com/20240510/boeing-of-germanys-lufthansa-bound-to-chicago-turns-around-due-to-air-emergency---reports-1118370114.html

Boeing of Germany's Lufthansa Bound to Chicago Turns Around Due to Air Emergency - Reports

Boeing of Germany's Lufthansa Bound to Chicago Turns Around Due to Air Emergency - Reports

Sputnik International

A Boeing 747-8 of Lufthansa flying from Frankfurt am Main to Chicago had to turn around over the Atlantic Ocean due to a strange smell in the flight deck, German daily Bild reported.

2024-05-10T01:41+0000

2024-05-10T01:41+0000

2024-05-10T01:41+0000

world

lufthansa

boeing

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/0d/1095479245_0:286:3133:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ebe7574818e2e11d0795bfffe1f35bd6.jpg

"Lufthansa flight LH430 from Frankfurt to Chicago returned to Frankfurt today as a precautionary measure. The reason for this was an unidentifiable smell of electrics in the cockpit. The Boeing 747-8 landed normally in Frankfurt, and all 320 passengers and 19 crew members exited the plane normally. The plane is currently being examined by technicians, the cause of the smell is still unclear," a Lufthansa spokesperson told the newspaper.The report added that donated bone marrow for a US patient was aboard the plane, and it is not yet clear whether it has been secured.It is the fourth incident involving Boeing airplanes in two days.Earlier on Thursday, Turkish authorities said 190 people had been evacuated from a Boeing-738 bound for Turkiye's Gazipasa from Germany's Cologne after an emergency landing as the plane's landing gear wheel tire burst. Authorities said no one was injured in the incident. A Boeing 737 bound for Mali's capital, Bamako, rolled off the runway on Thursday at Dakar's Blaise Diagne International Airport, with 11 people suffering injuries in the incident. A similar incident occurred on Wednesday when a FedEx Boeing-767 en route from Paris to Istanbul made an emergency landing at Istanbul New Airport and dipped its nose on the runway as its front landing gear failed to open.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240502/strange-coincidence-another-boeing-whistleblower-dies-after-sudden-illness-1118221422.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

boeing lufthansa, boeing latest emergency, boeing issues, boeing 747-8, strange smell in boeing