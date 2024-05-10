https://sputnikglobe.com/20240510/bolivia-condemns-israel-for-blocking-its-humanitarian-aid-sent-to-gaza-strip-1118371290.html
Bolivia Condemns Israel for Blocking Its Humanitarian Aid Sent to Gaza Strip
The Bolivian government, which has sent 90 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, condemns its blockade by Israel, Foreign Minister Celinda Sosa Lunda said.
The cargo sent by Bolivia is still on the border with Rafah, “under the protection of the occupation authorities”, which the Bolivian authorities have urged to allow its passage. On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted during the attack. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 34,700 people have been killed so far by Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, according to local authorities. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.
“I cannot but condemn the systematic blockade that Israel is implementing to prevent humanitarian operations in Gaza... Obstructing the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people is a very serious violation of human rights and will worsen the situation of the population in the conflict zone,” the minister told reporters in La Paz.
