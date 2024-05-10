https://sputnikglobe.com/20240510/death-toll-from-flooding-in-southern-brazil-rises-to-113-1118378187.html
Death Toll From Flooding in Southern Brazil Rises to 113
Death Toll From Flooding in Southern Brazil Rises to 113
Sputnik International
The death toll from floods in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul has risen to 113, while 146 people are still unaccounted for, the region's civil defense authority said on Friday.
2024-05-10T17:16+0000
2024-05-10T17:16+0000
2024-05-10T17:16+0000
americas
brazil
rio grande
floods
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0a/1118378028_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d962e45c5c3340847a185c263751ab6a.jpg
On Thursday, the authorities reported 107 flood-related deaths. At least 756 people have been injured so far and more than 337,100 were forced to leave their homes, according to the latest data. Heavy rainfall in Brazil's southernmost state of Rio Grande do Sul on the border with Uruguay started on April 29, resulting in devastating floods. Flooding on the Guaiba River, which flows through the state capital, Porto Alegre, has so far become the worst since 1941.
americas
brazil
rio grande
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0a/1118378028_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5fcb0dc474790ff06675ed955a949ada.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
flooding in brazil, brazilian floods, death toll in brazil
flooding in brazil, brazilian floods, death toll in brazil
Death Toll From Flooding in Southern Brazil Rises to 113
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The death toll from floods in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul has risen to 113, while 146 people are still unaccounted for, the region's civil defense authority said on Friday.
On Thursday, the authorities reported 107 flood-related deaths.
"Confirmed deaths: 113," the official bulletin said.
At least 756 people have been injured so far and more than 337,100 were forced to leave their homes, according to the latest data.
Heavy rainfall in Brazil's southernmost state of Rio Grande do Sul on the border with Uruguay started on April 29, resulting in devastating floods. Flooding on the Guaiba River, which flows through the state capital, Porto Alegre, has so far become the worst since 1941.