https://sputnikglobe.com/20240510/death-toll-from-flooding-in-southern-brazil-rises-to-113-1118378187.html

Death Toll From Flooding in Southern Brazil Rises to 113

Death Toll From Flooding in Southern Brazil Rises to 113

Sputnik International

The death toll from floods in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul has risen to 113, while 146 people are still unaccounted for, the region's civil defense authority said on Friday.

2024-05-10T17:16+0000

2024-05-10T17:16+0000

2024-05-10T17:16+0000

americas

brazil

rio grande

floods

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0a/1118378028_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d962e45c5c3340847a185c263751ab6a.jpg

On Thursday, the authorities reported 107 flood-related deaths. At least 756 people have been injured so far and more than 337,100 were forced to leave their homes, according to the latest data. Heavy rainfall in Brazil's southernmost state of Rio Grande do Sul on the border with Uruguay started on April 29, resulting in devastating floods. Flooding on the Guaiba River, which flows through the state capital, Porto Alegre, has so far become the worst since 1941.

americas

brazil

rio grande

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

flooding in brazil, brazilian floods, death toll in brazil