https://sputnikglobe.com/20240510/how-is-the-russian-government-appointed-1118339516.html
How is the Russian Government Appointed?
How is the Russian Government Appointed?
Sputnik International
Following Vladimir Putin's inauguration on May 7, the Russian government formally resigned as required by the established constitutional procedure after a new president takes office.
2024-05-10T05:00+0000
2024-05-10T05:00+0000
2024-05-10T05:00+0000
multimedia
infographic
russian federation
state duma
russia
russian parliament
russian government
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/09/1118363790_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_b8d04eceba291856cf58b63bd7a8e151.png
Under the Russian Constitution, Russia's government acts as the executive branch under the general direction of the elected president.The government is made up of the prime minister, his deputies and federal ministers.The Federal constitutional Law of the Russian Federation "About the Government of the Russian Federation" sets out the legal procedure for forming a new government.A number of steps are involved in vetting and appointing candidates for government positionsThe prime minister is appointed by the president, following formal approval by the State Duma (the lower house of the parliament). Once the approval goes through, the new prime minister, in turn, makes nominations for deputy prime ministers and federal ministers, within his official capacities.Check out Sputnik's infographic to learn about the procedure:
russian federation
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/09/1118363790_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_40b2d5e34c001a1cb86e6d3b8f6a4ab1.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
how appoints russian government, new russian government, russian cabinet members, russian ministers list, who is russian prime minister, is russia republic
how appoints russian government, new russian government, russian cabinet members, russian ministers list, who is russian prime minister, is russia republic
How is the Russian Government Appointed?
Following Vladimir Putin's inauguration on May 7, the Russian government formally resigned — as required by the established constitutional procedure after a new president takes office.
Under the Russian Constitution, Russia's government acts as the executive branch under the general direction of the elected president.
The government is made up of the prime minister, his deputies and federal ministers.
The Federal constitutional Law of the Russian Federation "About the Government of the Russian Federation" sets out the legal procedure for forming a new government.
A number of steps are involved in vetting and appointing candidates for government positions
The prime minister is appointed by the president, following formal approval by the State Duma (the lower house of the parliament). Once the approval goes through, the new prime minister, in turn, makes nominations for deputy prime ministers and federal ministers, within his official capacities.
Check out Sputnik's infographic to learn about the procedure: