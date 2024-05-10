https://sputnikglobe.com/20240510/how-is-the-russian-government-appointed-1118339516.html

How is the Russian Government Appointed?

Following Vladimir Putin's inauguration on May 7, the Russian government formally resigned as required by the established constitutional procedure after a new president takes office.

Under the Russian Constitution, Russia's government acts as the executive branch under the general direction of the elected president.The government is made up of the prime minister, his deputies and federal ministers.The Federal constitutional Law of the Russian Federation "About the Government of the Russian Federation" sets out the legal procedure for forming a new government.A number of steps are involved in vetting and appointing candidates for government positionsThe prime minister is appointed by the president, following formal approval by the State Duma (the lower house of the parliament). Once the approval goes through, the new prime minister, in turn, makes nominations for deputy prime ministers and federal ministers, within his official capacities.Check out Sputnik's infographic to learn about the procedure:

