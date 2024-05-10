https://sputnikglobe.com/20240510/idf-says-14-rockets-fired-from-gaza-at-southern-israeli-city-of-beer-sheva-1118379234.html
IDF Says 14 Rockets Fired From Gaza at Southern Israeli City of Beer Sheva
IDF Says 14 Rockets Fired From Gaza at Southern Israeli City of Beer Sheva
Sputnik International
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Friday it had detected 14 rocket launches from the Gaza Strip at the southern Israeli city of Beer Sheva, including at least nine from the city of Rafah.
2024-05-10T18:53+0000
2024-05-10T18:53+0000
2024-05-10T18:53+0000
world
israel
gaza strip
israel defense forces (idf)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/13/1114334584_0:136:2591:1593_1920x0_80_0_0_6ce3589212f55d01148e0034f4d541bb.jpg
"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in the area of Be'er Sheva, nine launches were identified that crossed from the area of Rafah and fell in open areas. Furthermore, throughout the past hour, the IDF identified five additional launches from the central Gaza Strip toward the city of Be'er Sheva," the IDF said on Telegram. The incident is being reviewed, it added. In the night from Monday to Tuesday, the Israeli army started a military operation in the eastern parts of Rafah and took control of the Gaza side of the Rafah crossing with Egypt. Israeli authorities say the operation is aimed at eliminating the remaining battalions of Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
israel
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/13/1114334584_143:0:2446:1727_1920x0_80_0_0_1a7b6c00c91254700709d62658385067.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
gaza war, rocket attack israel, gaza strip rockets israel
gaza war, rocket attack israel, gaza strip rockets israel
IDF Says 14 Rockets Fired From Gaza at Southern Israeli City of Beer Sheva
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Friday it had detected 14 rocket launches from the Gaza Strip at the southern Israeli city of Beer Sheva, including at least nine from the city of Rafah.
"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in the area of Be'er Sheva, nine launches were identified that crossed from the area of Rafah and fell in open areas. Furthermore, throughout the past hour, the IDF identified five additional launches from the central Gaza Strip toward the city of Be'er Sheva," the IDF said on Telegram.
The incident is being reviewed, it added.
In the night from Monday to Tuesday, the Israeli army started a military operation in the eastern parts of Rafah and took control of the Gaza side of the Rafah crossing with Egypt. Israeli authorities say the operation is aimed at eliminating the remaining battalions of Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip.