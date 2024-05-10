https://sputnikglobe.com/20240510/idf-says-14-rockets-fired-from-gaza-at-southern-israeli-city-of-beer-sheva-1118379234.html

IDF Says 14 Rockets Fired From Gaza at Southern Israeli City of Beer Sheva

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Friday it had detected 14 rocket launches from the Gaza Strip at the southern Israeli city of Beer Sheva, including at least nine from the city of Rafah.

"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in the area of Be'er Sheva, nine launches were identified that crossed from the area of Rafah and fell in open areas. Furthermore, throughout the past hour, the IDF identified five additional launches from the central Gaza Strip toward the city of Be'er Sheva," the IDF said on Telegram. The incident is being reviewed, it added. In the night from Monday to Tuesday, the Israeli army started a military operation in the eastern parts of Rafah and took control of the Gaza side of the Rafah crossing with Egypt. Israeli authorities say the operation is aimed at eliminating the remaining battalions of Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

