Israel's Use of US Weapons May Breach Int'l Humanitarian Law Obligations - US Admin. Report

Israel's military forces potentially violated international humanitarian law in Gaza, however, the US does not possess information that US weapons were used in such instances, according to the US NSM-20 report.

"Nevertheless, given Israel’s significant reliance on U.S.-made defense articles, it is reasonable to assess that defense articles covered under NSM-20 have been used by Israeli security forces since October 7 in instances inconsistent with its IHL obligations or with established best practices for mitigating civilian harm," the report said. However, the report noted that it lacked “complete information” on the use of its weapons in these actions.

