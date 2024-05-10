https://sputnikglobe.com/20240510/israels-use-of-us-weapons-may-breach-intl-humanitarian-law-obligations---us-admin-report-1118381221.html
Israel's Use of US Weapons May Breach Int'l Humanitarian Law Obligations - US Admin. Report
Israel's military forces potentially violated international humanitarian law in Gaza, however, the US does not possess information that US weapons were used in such instances, according to the US NSM-20 report.
"Nevertheless, given Israel’s significant reliance on U.S.-made defense articles, it is reasonable to assess that defense articles covered under NSM-20 have been used by Israeli security forces since October 7 in instances inconsistent with its IHL obligations or with established best practices for mitigating civilian harm," the report said. However, the report noted that it lacked “complete information” on the use of its weapons in these actions.
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) — Israel's military forces have potentially violated international humanitarian law in Gaza, however, the US does not possess information that US weapons were used in such instances, according to the Biden Administration’s National Security Memorandum 20 (NSM-20) report.
"Nevertheless, given Israel’s significant reliance on U.S.-made defense articles, it is reasonable to assess that defense articles covered under NSM-20 have been used by Israeli security forces since October 7 in instances inconsistent with its IHL obligations or with established best practices for mitigating civilian harm," the report said.
However, the report noted that it lacked “complete information” on the use of its weapons in these actions.
"Although we have gained insight into Israel’s procedures and rules, we do not have complete information on how these processes are implemented. Israel has not shared complete information to verify whether U.S. defense articles covered under NSM-20 were specifically used in actions that have been alleged as violations of IHL or IHRL in Gaza, or in the West Bank and East Jerusalem during the period of the report," the report added.