Lukashenko Says 'No One Needs Neither Dollar Nor Euro'

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko believes that many countries are losing interest in using the dollar and the euro, and not only Belarus and Russia are abandoning them.
"No one needs neither the dollar nor the euro now. And it is not only in Belarus and Russia. It is happening in many countries," Lukashenko told journalists in Minsk on Thursday.The currencies have lost their relevance, "especially after talk of stealing Russia's gold and foreign currency reserves, assets, which they have been storing in the West," Lukashenko said. The president added that he had spoken to many world leaders and said they questioned: "What would happen to us if it happens to a nuclear power?"
02:41 GMT 10.05.2024
MINSK, (Sputnik) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko believes that many countries are losing interest in using the dollar and the euro, and not only Belarus and Russia are abandoning them.
"No one needs neither the dollar nor the euro now. And it is not only in Belarus and Russia. It is happening in many countries," Lukashenko told journalists in Minsk on Thursday.
The currencies have lost their relevance, "especially after talk of stealing Russia's gold and foreign currency reserves, assets, which they have been storing in the West," Lukashenko said.
The president added that he had spoken to many world leaders and said they questioned: "What would happen to us if it happens to a nuclear power?"
