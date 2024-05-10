https://sputnikglobe.com/20240510/new-400mln-ukraine-aid-package-includes-patriot-munitions-himars-blinken-1118378669.html

New $400Mln Ukraine Aid Package Includes Patriot Munitions, HIMARS - Blinken

A new $400 million US aid package for Ukraine includes munitions for Patriot air defense systems and additional High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

The package also includes munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS), Stinger anti-aircraft missiles and 155mm artillery rounds, Blinken said in a statement. Additionally, the package features TOW and Javelin Missiles, precision aerial munitions, Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, armored personnel carriers, coastal and riverine patrol boats, small arms ammunition and grenades, the statement said. The package comes following the passage of a multi-billion-dollar Ukraine aid bill by the US Congress last month.

