International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240510/new-400mln-ukraine-aid-package-includes-patriot-munitions-himars-blinken-1118378669.html
New $400Mln Ukraine Aid Package Includes Patriot Munitions, HIMARS - Blinken
New $400Mln Ukraine Aid Package Includes Patriot Munitions, HIMARS - Blinken
Sputnik International
A new $400 million US aid package for Ukraine includes munitions for Patriot air defense systems and additional High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.
2024-05-10T18:10+0000
2024-05-10T18:10+0000
world
us
ukraine
antony blinken
military aid
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101335388_0:7:770:440_1920x0_80_0_0_0d525dfa29fa2d8decef62ef36451912.jpg
The package also includes munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS), Stinger anti-aircraft missiles and 155mm artillery rounds, Blinken said in a statement. Additionally, the package features TOW and Javelin Missiles, precision aerial munitions, Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, armored personnel carriers, coastal and riverine patrol boats, small arms ammunition and grenades, the statement said. The package comes following the passage of a multi-billion-dollar Ukraine aid bill by the US Congress last month.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101335388_87:0:683:447_1920x0_80_0_0_3cf5e3fbd1b1547ef392eca7ff9dbdad.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us military aid to ukraine, himars for ukraine, us weapons to ukraine
us military aid to ukraine, himars for ukraine, us weapons to ukraine

New $400Mln Ukraine Aid Package Includes Patriot Munitions, HIMARS - Blinken

18:10 GMT 10.05.2024
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Juliusz Sabak / M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS)M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS)
M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.05.2024
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Juliusz Sabak / M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS)
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A new $400 million US aid package for Ukraine includes munitions for Patriot air defense systems and additional High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.
The package also includes munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS), Stinger anti-aircraft missiles and 155mm artillery rounds, Blinken said in a statement.
Additionally, the package features TOW and Javelin Missiles, precision aerial munitions, Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, armored personnel carriers, coastal and riverine patrol boats, small arms ammunition and grenades, the statement said.
The package comes following the passage of a multi-billion-dollar Ukraine aid bill by the US Congress last month.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала