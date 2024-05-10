https://sputnikglobe.com/20240510/new-400mln-ukraine-aid-package-includes-patriot-munitions-himars-blinken-1118378669.html
New $400Mln Ukraine Aid Package Includes Patriot Munitions, HIMARS - Blinken
New $400Mln Ukraine Aid Package Includes Patriot Munitions, HIMARS - Blinken
Sputnik International
A new $400 million US aid package for Ukraine includes munitions for Patriot air defense systems and additional High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.
2024-05-10T18:10+0000
2024-05-10T18:10+0000
2024-05-10T18:10+0000
world
us
ukraine
antony blinken
military aid
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101335388_0:7:770:440_1920x0_80_0_0_0d525dfa29fa2d8decef62ef36451912.jpg
The package also includes munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS), Stinger anti-aircraft missiles and 155mm artillery rounds, Blinken said in a statement. Additionally, the package features TOW and Javelin Missiles, precision aerial munitions, Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, armored personnel carriers, coastal and riverine patrol boats, small arms ammunition and grenades, the statement said. The package comes following the passage of a multi-billion-dollar Ukraine aid bill by the US Congress last month.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101335388_87:0:683:447_1920x0_80_0_0_3cf5e3fbd1b1547ef392eca7ff9dbdad.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us military aid to ukraine, himars for ukraine, us weapons to ukraine
us military aid to ukraine, himars for ukraine, us weapons to ukraine
New $400Mln Ukraine Aid Package Includes Patriot Munitions, HIMARS - Blinken
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A new $400 million US aid package for Ukraine includes munitions for Patriot air defense systems and additional High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.
The package also includes munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS), Stinger anti-aircraft missiles and 155mm artillery rounds, Blinken said in a statement.
Additionally, the package features TOW and Javelin Missiles, precision aerial munitions, Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, armored personnel carriers, coastal and riverine patrol boats, small arms ammunition and grenades, the statement said.
The package comes following the passage of a multi-billion-dollar Ukraine aid bill by the US Congress last month.