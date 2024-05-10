https://sputnikglobe.com/20240510/putin-hopes-mishustin-will-receive-support-from-lower-house-lawmakers-1118374105.html

Putin Hopes Mishustin Will Receive Support From Lower House Lawmakers

Putin Hopes Mishustin Will Receive Support From Lower House Lawmakers

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he hopes that the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, will support Mikhail Mishustin’s candidacy for prime minister.

2024-05-10T10:05+0000

2024-05-10T10:05+0000

2024-05-10T10:05+0000

russia

vladimir putin

mikhail mishustin

state duma

kremlin

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107804/72/1078047214_0:127:3187:1920_1920x0_80_0_0_4ac07f0921d48442e4a8667789d9973f.jpg

Earlier in the day, State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said that Putin has submitted a proposal on the appointment of Mishustin as the country's prime minister. Putin also said that he assessed the government’s work in previous years during a recent meeting with colleagues.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240510/putin-proposes-to-lower-house-to-appoint-mishustin-as-russias-prime-minister---speaker-1118370257.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, vladimir putin, mishustin prime, mishustin russia, putin mishustin