Putin Hopes Mishustin Will Receive Support From Lower House Lawmakers
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he hopes that the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, will support Mikhail Mishustin’s candidacy for prime minister.
Earlier in the day, State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said that Putin has submitted a proposal on the appointment of Mishustin as the country's prime minister. Putin also said that he assessed the government’s work in previous years during a recent meeting with colleagues.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) -
"I very much hope that the lawmakers of the State Duma … will support you in your consultations coming up today in the factions and then on during a session of the parliament," Putin told Mishustin during a meeting, as seen in a video published by the Kremlin on Friday.
Putin also said that he assessed the government’s work in previous years during a recent meeting with colleagues.
"A lot has been done in difficult circumstances and it seems to me that it would be right for us to continue working with you and for you to continue working as prime minister," Putin said.