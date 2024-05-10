https://sputnikglobe.com/20240510/rail-giants-greed-biden-conditions-aid-to-israel-trump-trials-delayed-1118367494.html

Rail Giants’ Greed, Biden Conditions Aid to Israel, Trump Trials Delayed

The current reverence for Stormy Daniels says less about the MeToo movement and more about distaste for former President Donald Trump.

Co-founder of independent progressive media organization Status Coup Jordan Chariton joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and Ben Zinevich to discuss the recent suspension of a Federal Railroad Administration safety assessment of a major railway, why railroad giants haven't been held to appropriate safety standards by federal agencies, whether railway safety has improved or degraded in recent years, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's crusade against Tiktok and calls for posters and educators to be “held accountable” for spreading narratives the US government disagrees with.Longtime educator and activist Bill Ayers discusses the botched rollout of the new federal student aid form, FAFSA. He discusses how this kind of delay demonstrates Washington’s incomplete commitment to education as a right for its citizens, how to understand the relationship between school spending and student performance, and why the performance of public school district leaders before Congress yesterday was so much better than that of Ivy League university presidents a few months ago.Scholar, educator and journalist focusing on the political economy of the Asia-Pacific KJ Noh discusses the mixed signals coming from the White House, as President Joe Biden claims he’s paused aid to Israel so it can’t be used in an invasion of Rafah even as the State Department delays the issue of a report that could bind the US legally to cutting some military assistance. He discusses how much credit to give protesters for forcing Biden’s hand, how to understand American and European rhetoric opposing Chinese exports, and quality of life in American ally South Korea.Adjunct professor and former general counsel of the NAACP Kim Keenan discusses the pauses in three out of former President Donald Trump’s four trials, whether there’s anything unusual in the various delays, how Trump’s legal team is performing in the hush money trial in Manhattan, and whether things like song lyrics should be used in trials.The Misfits also discuss new details in the probe into Tesla over wire fraud.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

