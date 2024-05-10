https://sputnikglobe.com/20240510/russian-military-advances-as-victory-day-commemorated-in-moscow-1118367847.html
Russian Military Advances as Victory Day Commemorated in Moscow
Russian Military Advances as Victory Day Commemorated in Moscow
Sputnik International
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins tackled several topics from around the globe, including the latest from the frontlines in the Donbass.
2024-05-10T04:49+0000
2024-05-10T04:49+0000
2024-05-10T11:56+0000
the backstory
ukraine
donbass
donald trump
hush money
joe biden
boeing
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/09/1118368539_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a94af270c45f14eb2473d522bb70a8a1.png
Russian Military Advances as Victory Day Commemorated in Moscow
Sputnik International
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins tackled several topics from around the globe, including the latest from the frontlines in the Donbass.
Craig 'Pasta' Jardula - Journalist and Co-Host of The Convo CouchMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystEsteban Carrillo - Journalist and Editor of The CradleJamie Finch - Director at the National Transportation Safety BoardRachel began Thursday's show by hosting Craig 'Pasta' Jardula on the latest from the Donald Trump hush money trial.Following a discussion on Trump's legal woes, Rachel spoke to Mark Sleboda about the 79th annual Victory Day and the Russian military advances in the Donbass region.In the final hour of the show, Rachel was joined by Esteban Carrillo, who discussed the latest from the Gaza Strip, as U.S. President Joe Biden reveals the US is pausing bomb deliveries to Israel to avoid a Rafah invasion.Lastly, Rachel spoke to Jamie Finch about the latest Boeing 737 aircraft issues amid two more incidents regarding this plane.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
ukraine
donbass
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/09/1118368539_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_7fc9bff3df86a96929e42988896fbe9e.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
victory day, military parade in moscow, bomb deliveries to israel, us supplies to israel, gaza war, who wins in ukraine
victory day, military parade in moscow, bomb deliveries to israel, us supplies to israel, gaza war, who wins in ukraine
Russian Military Advances as Victory Day Commemorated in Moscow
04:49 GMT 10.05.2024 (Updated: 11:56 GMT 10.05.2024)
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins tackled several topics from around the globe, including the latest from the frontlines in the Donbass.
Craig 'Pasta' Jardula - Journalist and Co-Host of The Convo Couch
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
Esteban Carrillo - Journalist and Editor of The Cradle
Jamie Finch - Director at the National Transportation Safety Board
Rachel began Thursday's show by hosting Craig 'Pasta' Jardula on the latest from the Donald Trump hush money trial.
Following a discussion on Trump's legal woes, Rachel spoke to Mark Sleboda about the 79th annual Victory Day and the Russian military advances in the Donbass region.
In the final hour of the show, Rachel was joined by Esteban Carrillo, who discussed the latest from the Gaza Strip, as U.S. President Joe Biden reveals the US is pausing bomb deliveries to Israel to avoid a Rafah invasion.
Lastly, Rachel spoke to Jamie Finch about the latest Boeing 737 aircraft issues amid two more incidents regarding this plane.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM