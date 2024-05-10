https://sputnikglobe.com/20240510/russian-military-advances-as-victory-day-commemorated-in-moscow-1118367847.html

On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins tackled several topics from around the globe, including the latest from the frontlines in the Donbass.

Craig 'Pasta' Jardula - Journalist and Co-Host of The Convo CouchMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystEsteban Carrillo - Journalist and Editor of The CradleJamie Finch - Director at the National Transportation Safety BoardRachel began Thursday's show by hosting Craig 'Pasta' Jardula on the latest from the Donald Trump hush money trial.Following a discussion on Trump's legal woes, Rachel spoke to Mark Sleboda about the 79th annual Victory Day and the Russian military advances in the Donbass region.In the final hour of the show, Rachel was joined by Esteban Carrillo, who discussed the latest from the Gaza Strip, as U.S. President Joe Biden reveals the US is pausing bomb deliveries to Israel to avoid a Rafah invasion.Lastly, Rachel spoke to Jamie Finch about the latest Boeing 737 aircraft issues amid two more incidents regarding this plane.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

