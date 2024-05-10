https://sputnikglobe.com/20240510/stormy-testimony-fani-willis-ukraine-conflict-and-more-1118366855.html
Stormy Testimony, Fani Willis, Ukraine Conflict and More
Stormy Testimony, Fani Willis, Ukraine Conflict and More
Sputnik International
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss an array of top news, including the testimony of Stormy Daniels in the hush money trial along with Trump's bid to disqualify Fani Willis in the Georgia election case.
2024-05-10T04:20+0000
2024-05-10T04:20+0000
2024-05-10T11:36+0000
fault lines
us
radio
russia
ukraine
stormy daniels
israel
palestine
gaza strip
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/09/1118366698_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_c999ba3d1b41099c90fa36071584b5a1.png
Stormy Testimony, Fani Willis, Ukraine Conflict and More
Sputnik International
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss an array of top news, including the testimony of Stormy Daniels in the hush money trial along with Trump's bid to disqualify Fani Willis in the Georgia election case.
Tara Reade - RT International Contributor, Author, and Former Senate AidePeter Coffin - YouTuberSteve Gill - AttorneyAlan Grayson - Former U.S. RepresentativeMnar Adley - Founder and Director of MintPress NewsThe show begins with RT International Contributor Tara Reade sharing her unique perspective on living in Russia as an American during the time of President Vladimir Putin's recent inauguration.The second hour kicks off with Youtuber Peter Coffin exploring the significant legal battle between TikTok and the U.S. government.The third hour starts with a panel, joined by Steve Gill and Alan Grayson, to debate the latest developments in the hush money trial involving Stormy Daniels and former president Trump. They also discuss the Georgia appeals court preparing to hear Trump's bid to disqualify District Attorney Fani Willis.The show closes with MintPress News Director and Founder Mnar Adley discussing the rise of college encampments for Palestine and the framing of these protests by mainstream media.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
russia
ukraine
israel
palestine
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/09/1118366698_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_55fb4205f9eb05a718b148ff95554fb6.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
on this episode of fault lines, hosts jamarl thomas and melik abdul discuss an array of top news, including the testimony of stormy daniels in the hush money trial along with trump's bid to disqualify fani willis in the georgia election case.
on this episode of fault lines, hosts jamarl thomas and melik abdul discuss an array of top news, including the testimony of stormy daniels in the hush money trial along with trump's bid to disqualify fani willis in the georgia election case.
Stormy Testimony, Fani Willis, Ukraine Conflict and More
04:20 GMT 10.05.2024 (Updated: 11:36 GMT 10.05.2024)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss an array of top news, including the testimony of Stormy Daniels in the hush money trial along with Trump's bid to disqualify Fani Willis in the Georgia election case.
Tara Reade - RT International Contributor, Author, and Former Senate Aide
Alan Grayson - Former U.S. Representative
Mnar Adley - Founder and Director of MintPress News
The show begins with RT International Contributor Tara Reade sharing her unique perspective on living in Russia as an American during the time of President Vladimir Putin's recent inauguration.
The second hour kicks off with Youtuber Peter Coffin exploring the significant legal battle between TikTok and the U.S. government.
The third hour starts with a panel, joined by Steve Gill and Alan Grayson, to debate the latest developments in the hush money trial involving Stormy Daniels and former president Trump. They also discuss the Georgia appeals court preparing to hear Trump's bid to disqualify District Attorney Fani Willis.
The show closes with MintPress News Director and Founder Mnar Adley discussing the rise of college encampments for Palestine and the framing of these protests by mainstream media.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM