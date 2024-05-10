https://sputnikglobe.com/20240510/stormy-testimony-fani-willis-ukraine-conflict-and-more-1118366855.html

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss an array of top news, including the testimony of Stormy Daniels in the hush money trial along with Trump's bid to disqualify Fani Willis in the Georgia election case.

Tara Reade - RT International Contributor, Author, and Former Senate Aide
Peter Coffin - YouTuber
Steve Gill - Attorney
Alan Grayson - Former U.S. Representative
Mnar Adley - Founder and Director of MintPress News

The show begins with RT International Contributor Tara Reade sharing her unique perspective on living in Russia as an American during the time of President Vladimir Putin's recent inauguration.

The second hour kicks off with Youtuber Peter Coffin exploring the significant legal battle between TikTok and the U.S. government.

The third hour starts with a panel, joined by Steve Gill and Alan Grayson, to debate the latest developments in the hush money trial involving Stormy Daniels and former president Trump. They also discuss the Georgia appeals court preparing to hear Trump's bid to disqualify District Attorney Fani Willis.

The show closes with MintPress News Director and Founder Mnar Adley discussing the rise of college encampments for Palestine and the framing of these protests by mainstream media.

