https://sputnikglobe.com/20240510/ukraine-loses-some-3300-troops-in-fights-with-2-russian-groupings-of-forces-1118374587.html

Ukraine Loses Some 3,300 Troops in Fights With 2 Russian Groupings of Forces

Ukraine Loses Some 3,300 Troops in Fights With 2 Russian Groupings of Forces

Sputnik International

The Ukrainian military has lost approximately 3,300 soldiers in fights with Russia’s western and central groupings of forces in the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

2024-05-10T10:56+0000

2024-05-10T10:56+0000

2024-05-10T10:56+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russian armed forces

russian army

russian defense ministry

ukraine

ukrainian crisis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/01/1118204463_0:227:2838:1823_1920x0_80_0_0_a913af74060a86ed582fd2ad45975492.jpg

Over the past seven days, the western grouping of forces took control of Kyselevka and Kotlyarovka settlements in the Khrakov region and repelled 14 Ukrainian counterattacks, according to the ministry. The Ukrainian forces lost up to 1,015 servicepeople in battles, the ministry added. The central grouping of forces took control of the Novokalynovoe settlement in the Donetsk People’s Republic and repelled 48 Ukrainian attacks, according to the ministry. The total of 13 Ukrainian soldiers surrendered in the past week, the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240506/signal-to-nato-powers-playing-war-in-ukraine-why-russia-is-drilling-its-tactical-nuclear-forces-1118288990.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia's special military operation, ukrainian crisis, leopard russia, abrams russia, ukraine deathtoll, kharkov russia