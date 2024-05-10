https://sputnikglobe.com/20240510/ukraine-loses-some-3300-troops-in-fights-with-2-russian-groupings-of-forces-1118374587.html
The Ukrainian military has lost approximately 3,300 soldiers in fights with Russia’s western and central groupings of forces in the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian military has lost approximately 3,300 soldiers in fights with Russia’s western and central groupings of forces in the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
Over the past seven days, the western grouping of forces took control of Kyselevka and Kotlyarovka settlements in the Khrakov region and repelled 14 Ukrainian counterattacks, according to the ministry. The Ukrainian forces lost up to 1,015 servicepeople in battles, the ministry added.
The central grouping of forces took control of the Novokalynovoe settlement in the Donetsk People’s Republic and repelled 48 Ukrainian attacks, according to the ministry.
"The Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 2,360 servicemen, four tanks, including one German-made Leopard and two US-made Abrams tanks … in the past week in this direction," the ministry said in a statement, adding that Kiev also lost over 1,985 servicepeople in fights against Russia’s southern grouping of forces in the same period.
The total of 13 Ukrainian soldiers surrendered in the past week, the ministry said.
"From May 5 to May 10 … the Russian armed forces launched 27 group strikes with long-range sea-based and airborne precision weapons …facilities of the energy sector, enterprises of the military-industrial complex and railway infrastructure of Ukraine were hit," the ministry said, adding that an arms depot hosting Western-made missiles was also destroyed near Odessa.