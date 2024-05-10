https://sputnikglobe.com/20240510/victory-day-celebration-zelensky-assassination-attempt-neocons-link-taiwan-and-ukraine-1118369133.html

Victory Day Celebration; Zelensky Assassination Attempt; Neocons Link Taiwan and Ukraine

Victory Day Celebration; Zelensky Assassination Attempt; Neocons Link Taiwan and Ukraine

A reported attempt on the life of the President of the Kiev regime reveals the unraveling of the DC neocon Ukraine project for world domination.

Mark Sleboda, international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss President Putin’s victory day speech and a reported attempt on the life of the President of the Kiev regime, which may reveal the unraveling of the DC neocon Ukraine project for world domination.Jeremy Kuzmarov, author and managing editor of Covert Magazine, joins us to discuss the brutal crackdown on college protesters in LA.Dr. Margaret Flowers, activist and editor of Popular Resistance.org, joins us to discuss the persecution of Julian Assange and the so-called TikTok ban, which seems to be a Trojan horse for government censorship.KJ Noh, writer, activist, and teacher, joins us to discuss the results of the US work to militarize the Asian Pacific against China.Christopher Helali, educator, researcher, and geopolitical analyst, joins us to discuss the remembrance of the WW2 victory over fascism and the attempts to revive the circles of the Western ruling elite.Dr. Kenneth Hammond, writer and professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss the machinations of US neocons to falsify a case for war against China.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss President Biden’s policy on Gaza and the electoral blowback from citizen opposition to unlimited support for Israeli attacks on Palestinians.Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents, joins us to discuss the rise of militarized policing in response to Black dissent and US imperialist foreign policies.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

