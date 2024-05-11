https://sputnikglobe.com/20240511/as-us-pauses-sending-weapons-to-israel-campus-protests-escalate-1118376827.html
As US Pauses Sending Weapons to Israel, Campus Protests Escalate
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss top news from around the globe, including the latest out of Israel's onslaught of Rafah.
Scott Ritter - UN Weapons Inspector
Robert Hornack - Political Consultant
George Szamuely - Senior Research Fellow at the Global Policy Institute
Jamie Finch - Former NTSB Official
The show begins with UN Weapons Inspector Scott Ritter analyzing the current situation in Ukraine and Gaza.
The second hour starts with political consultant Robert Hornack discussing the significance of Stormy Daniels' testimony in the Trump hush money trial.
Then, Senior Research Fellow George Szamuely explores the strategic importance of Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Hungary.
The show closes with Former NTSB official Jamie Finch analyzing the recent incidents involving Boeing aircraft in Turkey and Senegal.
Scott Ritter - UN Weapons Inspector
Robert Hornack - Political Consultant
George Szamuely - Senior Research Fellow at the Global Policy Institute
Jamie Finch - Former NTSB Official
The show begins with UN Weapons Inspector Scott Ritter analyzing the current situation in Ukraine and Gaza.
The second hour starts with political consultant Robert Hornack discussing the significance of Stormy Daniels' testimony in the Trump hush money trial.
Then, Senior Research Fellow George Szamuely explores the strategic importance of Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Hungary.
The show closes with Former NTSB official Jamie Finch analyzing the recent incidents involving Boeing aircraft in Turkey and Senegal.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM