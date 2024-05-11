https://sputnikglobe.com/20240511/as-us-pauses-sending-weapons-to-israel-campus-protests-escalate-1118376827.html

As US Pauses Sending Weapons to Israel, Campus Protests Escalate

As US Pauses Sending Weapons to Israel, Campus Protests Escalate

Sputnik International

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss top news from around the globe, including the latest out of Israel's onslaught of Rafah.

2024-05-11T04:44+0000

2024-05-11T04:44+0000

2024-05-11T09:56+0000

fault lines

us

radio

ukraine

israel-gaza conflict

palestine

donald trump

china

hungary

boeing

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0a/1118376669_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_5956b06511fc7224c2920bb2870d602f.png

As U.S. Pauses Sending Weapons to Israel, Campus Protests Escalate Sputnik International On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss top news from around the globe, including the latest out of Israel's onslaught of Rafah.

Scott Ritter - UN Weapons InspectorRobert Hornack - Political ConsultantGeorge Szamuely - Senior Research Fellow at the Global Policy InstituteJamie Finch - Former NTSB OfficialThe show begins with UN Weapons Inspector Scott Ritter analyzing the current situation in Ukraine and Gaza.The second hour starts with political consultant Robert Hornack discussing the significance of Stormy Daniels' testimony in the Trump hush money trial.Then, Senior Research Fellow George Szamuely explores the strategic importance of Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Hungary.The show closes with Former NTSB official Jamie Finch analyzing the recent incidents involving Boeing aircraft in Turkey and Senegal.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

ukraine

palestine

china

hungary

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

ukraine war updates, stormy daniels' testimony, donald trump trial, xi in europe