International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Fault Lines
From Washington DC - the capital of the divided states of America - it's time for a show that brings you both sides of the issues that the country is talking about. We battle it out, Monday through Friday, on a show that's explosive, informative and entertaining.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240511/as-us-pauses-sending-weapons-to-israel-campus-protests-escalate-1118376827.html
As US Pauses Sending Weapons to Israel, Campus Protests Escalate
As US Pauses Sending Weapons to Israel, Campus Protests Escalate
Sputnik International
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss top news from around the globe, including the latest out of Israel's onslaught of Rafah.
2024-05-11T04:44+0000
2024-05-11T09:56+0000
fault lines
us
radio
ukraine
israel-gaza conflict
palestine
donald trump
china
hungary
boeing
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0a/1118376669_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_5956b06511fc7224c2920bb2870d602f.png
As U.S. Pauses Sending Weapons to Israel, Campus Protests Escalate
Sputnik International
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss top news from around the globe, including the latest out of Israel's onslaught of Rafah.
Scott Ritter - UN Weapons InspectorRobert Hornack - Political ConsultantGeorge Szamuely - Senior Research Fellow at the Global Policy InstituteJamie Finch - Former NTSB OfficialThe show begins with UN Weapons Inspector Scott Ritter analyzing the current situation in Ukraine and Gaza.The second hour starts with political consultant Robert Hornack discussing the significance of Stormy Daniels' testimony in the Trump hush money trial.Then, Senior Research Fellow George Szamuely explores the strategic importance of Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Hungary.The show closes with Former NTSB official Jamie Finch analyzing the recent incidents involving Boeing aircraft in Turkey and Senegal.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
ukraine
palestine
china
hungary
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0a/1118376669_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1e7f97bdc634ff8ebf1fa3a79a28f013.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine war updates, stormy daniels' testimony, donald trump trial, xi in europe
ukraine war updates, stormy daniels' testimony, donald trump trial, xi in europe

As US Pauses Sending Weapons to Israel, Campus Protests Escalate

04:44 GMT 11.05.2024 (Updated: 09:56 GMT 11.05.2024)
Fault Lines
As U.S. Pauses Sending Weapons to Israel, Campus Protests Escalate
Subscribe
Jamarl L. Thomas - Sputnik International
Jamarl Thomas
All materials
- Sputnik International
Melik Abdul
All materialsWrite to the author
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss top news from around the globe, including the latest out of Israel's onslaught of Rafah.
Scott Ritter - UN Weapons Inspector
Robert Hornack - Political Consultant
George Szamuely - Senior Research Fellow at the Global Policy Institute
Jamie Finch - Former NTSB Official
The show begins with UN Weapons Inspector Scott Ritter analyzing the current situation in Ukraine and Gaza.
The second hour starts with political consultant Robert Hornack discussing the significance of Stormy Daniels' testimony in the Trump hush money trial.
Then, Senior Research Fellow George Szamuely explores the strategic importance of Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Hungary.
The show closes with Former NTSB official Jamie Finch analyzing the recent incidents involving Boeing aircraft in Turkey and Senegal.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала