Hush Money Roundup, Protests for Gaza, Israel's Invasion of Rafah, and More

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted discuss an array of topics from around the world, including the Trump hush money trial and the latest out of the Gaza protests.

2024-05-11T04:00+0000

2024-05-11T04:00+0000

2024-05-11T09:51+0000

the final countdown

radio

stormy daniels

donald trump

hush money

trial

voter id laws

gaza strip

israel

palestine

Steve Gill - AttorneyScott Stantis - CartoonistManila Chan - Veteran News Anchor, RT ReporterJeremy Kuzmarov - Managing Editor of Covert Action MagazineThe show begins with attorney Steve Gill analyzing the legal strategy behind the lack of objections from the defense during Stormy Daniels' testimony in the Trump hush money trial.Then, cartoonist Scott Stantis shares his perspective on the recent efforts by the GOP to implement stricter voter ID laws.The second hour starts with the latest developments from the Gaza encampments.The show closes with Jeremy Kuzmarov discussing the significant escalation in Gaza as Israeli tanks encircle Eastern Rafah, alongside the implications of a new UN resolution calling for Palestinian statehood.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

gaza strip

israel

palestine

rafah

