International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Angie Wong, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240511/hush-money-roundup-protests-for-gaza-israels-invasion-of-rafah-and-more-1118377844.html
Hush Money Roundup, Protests for Gaza, Israel's Invasion of Rafah, and More
Hush Money Roundup, Protests for Gaza, Israel's Invasion of Rafah, and More
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted discuss an array of topics from around the world, including the Trump hush money trial and the latest out of the Gaza protests.
2024-05-11T04:00+0000
2024-05-11T09:51+0000
the final countdown
radio
stormy daniels
donald trump
hush money
trial
voter id laws
gaza strip
israel
palestine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0a/1118377637_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_83d338b97e47b31cd7248536f1023a80.jpg
Hush Money Roundup, Protests for Gaza, Israel's Invasion of Rafah, and More
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted discuss an array of topics from around the world, including the Trump hush money trial and the latest out of the Gaza protests.
Steve Gill - AttorneyScott Stantis - CartoonistManila Chan - Veteran News Anchor, RT ReporterJeremy Kuzmarov - Managing Editor of Covert Action MagazineThe show begins with attorney Steve Gill analyzing the legal strategy behind the lack of objections from the defense during Stormy Daniels' testimony in the Trump hush money trial.Then, cartoonist Scott Stantis shares his perspective on the recent efforts by the GOP to implement stricter voter ID laws.The second hour starts with the latest developments from the Gaza encampments.The show closes with Jeremy Kuzmarov discussing the significant escalation in Gaza as Israeli tanks encircle Eastern Rafah, alongside the implications of a new UN resolution calling for Palestinian statehood.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
gaza strip
israel
palestine
rafah
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Angie Wong
Angie Wong
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0a/1118377637_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d7998524acc512a1ab2f2abf496518e2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
on this episode of the final countdown, hosts angie wong and ted discuss an array of topics from around the world, including the trump hush money trial and the latest out of the gaza protests.
on this episode of the final countdown, hosts angie wong and ted discuss an array of topics from around the world, including the trump hush money trial and the latest out of the gaza protests.

Hush Money Roundup, Protests for Gaza, Israel's Invasion of Rafah, and More

04:00 GMT 11.05.2024 (Updated: 09:51 GMT 11.05.2024)
The Final Countdown
Hush Money Roundup, Protests for Gaza, Israel's Invasion of Rafah, and More
Subscribe
Angie Wong
All materials
Ted Rall - Sputnik International
Ted Rall
All materials
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted discuss an array of topics from around the world, including the Trump hush money trial and the latest out of the Gaza protests.
Steve Gill - Attorney
Scott Stantis - Cartoonist
Manila Chan - Veteran News Anchor, RT Reporter
Jeremy Kuzmarov - Managing Editor of Covert Action Magazine
The show begins with attorney Steve Gill analyzing the legal strategy behind the lack of objections from the defense during Stormy Daniels' testimony in the Trump hush money trial.
Then, cartoonist Scott Stantis shares his perspective on the recent efforts by the GOP to implement stricter voter ID laws.
The second hour starts with the latest developments from the Gaza encampments.
The show closes with Jeremy Kuzmarov discussing the significant escalation in Gaza as Israeli tanks encircle Eastern Rafah, alongside the implications of a new UN resolution calling for Palestinian statehood.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала