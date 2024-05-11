https://sputnikglobe.com/20240511/israeli-army-struck-destroyed-5-hezbollah-military-structures-in-lebanon---statement--1118382882.html

Israeli Army Struck, Destroyed 5 Hezbollah Military Structures in Lebanon - Statement

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it has made a series of strikes on southern Lebanon, as a result of which five military facilities of the Shia movement Hezbollah and one launch post of the movement were destroyed.

The situation on the Israeli-Lebanese border worsened after the start of Israel's military operations in the Gaza Strip in October 2023. The Israeli army and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters daily fire at each other's positions in areas along the border. On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted during the attack. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 34,000 people have been killed so far by Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, according to local authorities.

