https://sputnikglobe.com/20240511/israeli-army-struck-destroyed-5-hezbollah-military-structures-in-lebanon---statement--1118382882.html
Israeli Army Struck, Destroyed 5 Hezbollah Military Structures in Lebanon - Statement
Israeli Army Struck, Destroyed 5 Hezbollah Military Structures in Lebanon - Statement
Sputnik International
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it has made a series of strikes on southern Lebanon, as a result of which five military facilities of the Shia movement Hezbollah and one launch post of the movement were destroyed.
2024-05-11T05:40+0000
2024-05-11T05:40+0000
2024-05-11T05:40+0000
world
middle east
israel defense forces (idf)
lebanon
gaza strip
hezbollah
hamas
israeli-palestinian conflict
palestine-israel conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/01/1115933766_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_bc300dc7ba60370a69f8ef3b6967244a.jpg
The situation on the Israeli-Lebanese border worsened after the start of Israel's military operations in the Gaza Strip in October 2023. The Israeli army and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters daily fire at each other's positions in areas along the border. On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted during the attack. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 34,000 people have been killed so far by Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, according to local authorities.
lebanon
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/01/1115933766_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d323f592d3618d9810d0ba89edae389e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
middle east, israeli defense forces, hezbollah, israeli army, lebanon, mideast crisis, gaza violence, middle east violence
middle east, israeli defense forces, hezbollah, israeli army, lebanon, mideast crisis, gaza violence, middle east violence
Israeli Army Struck, Destroyed 5 Hezbollah Military Structures in Lebanon - Statement
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it has made a series of strikes on southern Lebanon, as a result of which five military facilities of the Shia movement Hezbollah and one launch post of the movement were destroyed.
The situation on the Israeli-Lebanese border worsened after the start of Israel's military operations in the Gaza Strip in October 2023. The Israeli army and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters daily fire at each other's positions in areas along the border.
On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted during the attack. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 34,000 people have been killed so far by Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, according to local authorities.