https://sputnikglobe.com/20240511/israeli-police-use-water-cannons-against-anti-government-protesters-in-tel-aviv-1118390968.html

Israeli Police Use Water Cannons Against Anti-Government Protesters in Tel Aviv

Israeli Police Use Water Cannons Against Anti-Government Protesters in Tel Aviv

Sputnik International

Israeli police have used water cannons and mounted officers to disperse an anti-government protest rally in Tel Aviv, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

2024-05-11T22:07+0000

2024-05-11T22:07+0000

2024-05-11T22:07+0000

world

israel

tel aviv

gaza strip

protests

water cannon

israeli-palestinian conflict

israel-gaza conflict

palestine-israel conflict

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/08/1114815396_0:23:3013:1718_1920x0_80_0_0_482b0400d62c3ad3e601bc35c213c46d.jpg

Thousands of people gathered in central Tel Aviv in front of the Israeli Defense Ministry's building, calling for snap elections and a deal with Palestinian movement Hamas on the release of hostages still held in the Gaza Strip. After the demonstration was over, hundreds of protesters moved towards Tel Aviv's main highway, intending to block traffic. Units of mounted police intercepted the crowd, although scattered groups of activists managed to break through the blockade. After that, the police used water cannons to stop them. As a result, clashes erupted between the protesters and the police. Several activists were arrested. This comes amid the ceasefire and hostage release talks stalling due to Hamas' reportedly demanding that Israel agree to a 12-week ceasefire in the Gaza Strip rather than six weeks. Israel is opposed to the offer because it would be difficult for the country to restart hostilities after such a long pause in the fighting, media reported. In addition, Israel launched a much-touted military operation in the eastern parts of Rafah earlier this week and took control of the Gaza side of the Rafah crossing with Egypt.On Friday, Israel’s war cabinet approved the expansion of the military operation.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240509/israeli-officials-claim-hamas-loves-biden-and-that-us-wants-tel-aviv-to-lose-amid-rafah-row-1118362863.html

israel

tel aviv

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

israeli water cannons, protest rally in tel aviv, hamas hostages, protests in israel, anti-government protesters in tel aviv, rafah operation