https://sputnikglobe.com/20240511/israeli-police-use-water-cannons-against-anti-government-protesters-in-tel-aviv-1118390968.html
Israeli Police Use Water Cannons Against Anti-Government Protesters in Tel Aviv
Israeli Police Use Water Cannons Against Anti-Government Protesters in Tel Aviv
Sputnik International
Israeli police have used water cannons and mounted officers to disperse an anti-government protest rally in Tel Aviv, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.
2024-05-11T22:07+0000
2024-05-11T22:07+0000
2024-05-11T22:07+0000
world
israel
tel aviv
gaza strip
protests
water cannon
israeli-palestinian conflict
israel-gaza conflict
palestine-israel conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/08/1114815396_0:23:3013:1718_1920x0_80_0_0_482b0400d62c3ad3e601bc35c213c46d.jpg
Thousands of people gathered in central Tel Aviv in front of the Israeli Defense Ministry's building, calling for snap elections and a deal with Palestinian movement Hamas on the release of hostages still held in the Gaza Strip. After the demonstration was over, hundreds of protesters moved towards Tel Aviv's main highway, intending to block traffic. Units of mounted police intercepted the crowd, although scattered groups of activists managed to break through the blockade. After that, the police used water cannons to stop them. As a result, clashes erupted between the protesters and the police. Several activists were arrested. This comes amid the ceasefire and hostage release talks stalling due to Hamas' reportedly demanding that Israel agree to a 12-week ceasefire in the Gaza Strip rather than six weeks. Israel is opposed to the offer because it would be difficult for the country to restart hostilities after such a long pause in the fighting, media reported. In addition, Israel launched a much-touted military operation in the eastern parts of Rafah earlier this week and took control of the Gaza side of the Rafah crossing with Egypt.On Friday, Israel’s war cabinet approved the expansion of the military operation.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240509/israeli-officials-claim-hamas-loves-biden-and-that-us-wants-tel-aviv-to-lose-amid-rafah-row-1118362863.html
israel
tel aviv
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/08/1114815396_282:0:3013:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_810983cdecafe42a5829708f85974a1d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
israeli water cannons, protest rally in tel aviv, hamas hostages, protests in israel, anti-government protesters in tel aviv, rafah operation
israeli water cannons, protest rally in tel aviv, hamas hostages, protests in israel, anti-government protesters in tel aviv, rafah operation
Israeli Police Use Water Cannons Against Anti-Government Protesters in Tel Aviv
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Israeli police have used water cannons and mounted officers to disperse an anti-government protest rally in Tel Aviv, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.
Thousands of people gathered in central Tel Aviv in front of the Israeli Defense Ministry's building, calling for snap elections and a deal with Palestinian movement Hamas on the release of hostages still held in the Gaza Strip.
After the demonstration was over, hundreds of protesters moved towards Tel Aviv's main highway, intending to block traffic. Units of mounted police intercepted the crowd, although scattered groups of activists managed to break through the blockade. After that, the police used water cannons to stop them.
As a result, clashes erupted between the protesters and the police. Several activists were arrested.
This comes amid the ceasefire and hostage release talks stalling due to Hamas' reportedly demanding that Israel agree to a 12-week ceasefire in the Gaza Strip rather than six weeks. Israel is opposed to the offer because it would be difficult for the country to restart hostilities after such a long pause in the fighting, media reported. In addition, Israel launched a much-touted military operation in the eastern parts of Rafah
earlier this week and took control of the Gaza side of the Rafah crossing with Egypt.
On Friday, Israel’s war cabinet approved the expansion of the military operation.