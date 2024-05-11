International
PM Mishustin Announces Candidates for New Russian Government
For the first time in modern Russian history State Duma will participate in formation of new government in accordance with new powers bestowed on MPs by amendments to Constitution in 2020.
Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced his ministerial candidates for the new government on Satuday. The list of the appointments includes:The final decision about the ministerial roles will be made later, after consultations with President Putin, the press service for the government stressed.
PM Mishustin Announces Candidates for New Russian Government

15:17 GMT 11.05.2024 (Updated: 16:04 GMT 11.05.2024)
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, left, and Russia President Vladimir Putin hold a meeting with members of the new national government at the Government's headquarter, in Moscow, Russia, January 21, 2020.
The structure of the new cabinet that was adopted by Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier in the day includes 21 ministries, one vice PM and nine deputy PMs.
Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced his ministerial candidates for the new government on Satuday. The list of the appointments includes:
Denis Manturov as first deputy prime minister
Alexander Novak as deputy prime minister for the fuel, energy complex and economic bloc
Acting Minister of Agriculture Dmitry Patrushev was proposed to be new deputy prime minister in charge of agriculture, ecology and the agroindustrial complex
Acting Minister of Transport Vitaly Savelyev was proposed as the new deputy prime minister for transport and logistics
Yuri Trutnev is proposed to be reappointed as the deputy prime minister and presidential envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District
Anton Siluanov to be reappointed to the post of finance minister
Mikhail Murashko to be reappointed to the post of minister of health
Anton Kotyakov to be reappointed to the post of minister of labor and social protection
Kaliningrad Region Governor Anton Alikhanov was proposed as the new minister of industry and trade
Kemerovo Region Governor Sergei Tsivilev was proposed as the new energy minister
Governor of Khabarovsk Krai Mikhail Degtyarev was proposed as the new minister of sports
The final decision about the ministerial roles will be made later, after consultations with President Putin, the press service for the government stressed.
