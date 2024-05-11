https://sputnikglobe.com/20240511/poland-unveils-new-fortifications-on-belarus-border-1118384157.html

Poland Unveils New Fortifications on Belarus Border

Poland Unveils New Fortifications on Belarus Border

Poland fortifies its borders in the wake of migrant fears and threat inflation.

Poland has started to build new anti-migration structures on its border with Belarus, Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated during his visit to the area.Tusk urged the EU to team up with Poland to fund the developments, saying it is a part of European security on the eastern borders.In 2021, thousands of migrants heading to EU countries crowded on the Polish-Belarusian border. Warsaw blamed Minsk for the migration crisis, but Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko debunked these accusations, saying that Poland escalates the refugee crisis by expelling migrants from its territory.Poland has already built a barrier wall on the Belarus border worth $400 million. The construction is 186 kilometers long and five meters high.

