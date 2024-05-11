https://sputnikglobe.com/20240511/russias-electronic-warfare-creates-problems-for-us-precision-weaponry-in-ukraine---reports-1118382017.html

Russia's Electronic Warfare Creates Problems for US Precision Weaponry in Ukraine - Reports

Russia's Electronic Warfare Creates Problems for US Precision Weaponry in Ukraine - Reports

Russia's electronic warfare has created problems for US-made HIMARS-fired GMLRS and air-launched Joint Direct Attack Munitions in Ukraine, Business Insider reported.

Russian electronic warfare decreases the effectiveness of such weaponry as the HIMARS-fired Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (GMLRS) and air-launched Joint Direct Attack Munitions, it said. Russia has been conducting a special military operation in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. President Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is to liberate Donbas and create conditions that guarantee Russia's security. Russia earlier sent a note to NATO because of arms supplies to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.

