https://sputnikglobe.com/20240511/russias-south-battlegroup-repels-4-ukrainian-attacks-eliminates-up-to-550-soldiers-1118386380.html

Russia's South Battlegroup Repels 4 Ukrainian Attacks, Eliminates Up to 550 Soldiers

Russia's South Battlegroup Repels 4 Ukrainian Attacks, Eliminates Up to 550 Soldiers

Sputnik International

Russia’s Ministry of Defense reported on the progress of the special military operation and the achievements of the Russian Armed Forces.

2024-05-11T11:55+0000

2024-05-11T11:55+0000

2024-05-11T11:55+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russian armed forces

russian army

russian defense ministry

m113

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/12/1117996680_0:71:1550:942_1920x0_80_0_0_9d95f83c2fc772206757164ca87e08c5.jpg

Russian servicemen of Russia's Yug (South) Group of Forces defeated five Ukrainian brigades and repelled four counterattacks, with enemy losses totaling up to 550 soldiers, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.The Southern battlegroup also destroyed 4 Ukrainian tanks, including 3 Leopards, and an M113 armored personnel carrier, while the Tsentr (Center) Group of Forces liberated the settlement of Keramik in the DPR, the ministry added.Earlier, former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter predicted that the conflict will end this summer. According to Ritter’s estimations, Ukraine will lose around 2000 soldiers a day as Russia expands its operation to the Kharkov region.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240507/a-shot-across-the-bow-moscow-will-not-allow-nato-attacks-on-russian-civilians-1118300918.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia's special military operation, ukrainian crisis, russian armed forces, ukraine losses, leopards destroyed by russia, m113 destroyed by russia