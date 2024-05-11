https://sputnikglobe.com/20240511/russias-south-battlegroup-repels-4-ukrainian-attacks-eliminates-up-to-550-soldiers-1118386380.html
Russia's South Battlegroup Repels 4 Ukrainian Attacks, Eliminates Up to 550 Soldiers
Russia’s Ministry of Defense reported on the progress of the special military operation and the achievements of the Russian Armed Forces.
Earlier, former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter predicted that the conflict will end this summer. According to Ritter's estimations, Ukraine will lose around 2000 soldiers a day as Russia expands its operation to the Kharkov region.
Russia's Ministry of Defense reported on the progress of the special military operation and the achievements of the Russian Armed Forces.
Russian servicemen of Russia's Yug (South) Group of Forces defeated five Ukrainian brigades and repelled four counterattacks, with enemy losses totaling up to 550 soldiers, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"The units of the Yug Group of Forces improved its position along the front line and also defeated manpower and equipment of the 81st airmobile, 92nd assault, 28th, 93rd mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces and 115th territorial defense brigade in the areas of the settlements of Kleshcheyevka, Andreyevka, Kurdyumovka and the village Krasnoye of the Donetsk People's Republic [DPR]," the ministry said in a summary.
The Southern battlegroup also destroyed 4 Ukrainian tanks, including 3 Leopards, and an M113 armored personnel carrier, while the Tsentr (Center) Group of Forces liberated the settlement of Keramik in the DPR, the ministry added.
Earlier, former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter predicted that the conflict will end this summer
. According to Ritter’s estimations, Ukraine will lose around 2000 soldiers a day as Russia expands its operation to the Kharkov region.