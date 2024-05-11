UN Overwhelmingly Supports Palestine's Membership, Ukraine Cracks Down on Draft Dodgers

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240511/un-overwhelmingly-supports-palestines-membership-ukraine-cracks-down-on-draft-dodgers-1118380862.html

On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the world, including the UN General Assembly's overwhelming support of Palestine's membership.

Manila Chan - Journalist and Reporter for RTKJ Noh - Author, Journalist and Geopolitical AnalystPatrick Henningsen - Founder of 21st Century WireAndrii Telizhenko - Ex-Ukrainian Diplomat and WhistleblowerIn the first hour of the show, Rachel spoke to Manila Chan about the latest from the Donald Trump hush money trial.Following a discussion on Trump's legal woes, Rachel was joined by KJ Noh, who discussed Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Europe and its outcome.In the last hour of the show, Rachel spoke to Patrick Henningsen about a slew of topics, including the UN General Assembly's overwhelming support of Palestinian membership and then President Joe Biden's tiff with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.Lastly, Andrii Telizhenko spoke to Rachel about the Volodymyr Zelensky regime's decision to crack down on draft dodgers and their latest recruitment tactics.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

