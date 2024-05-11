International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Rachel Blevins and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240511/un-overwhelmingly-supports-palestines-membership-ukraine-cracks-down-on-draft-dodgers-1118380862.html
UN Overwhelmingly Supports Palestine's Membership, Ukraine Cracks Down on Draft Dodgers
UN Overwhelmingly Supports Palestine's Membership, Ukraine Cracks Down on Draft Dodgers
Sputnik International
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the world, including the UN General Assembly's overwhelming support of Palestine's membership.
2024-05-11T04:30+0000
2024-05-11T09:58+0000
the backstory
ukraine
volodymyr zelensky
joe biden
donald trump
hush money
xi
china
european union (eu)
europe
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0a/1118381003_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_2b1ee3fdc9036c366bc5f0865961a2f5.png
UN Overwhelmingly Supports Palestine's Membership, Ukraine Cracks Down on Draft Dodgers
Sputnik International
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the world, including the UN General Assembly's overwhelming support of Palestine's membership.
Manila Chan - Journalist and Reporter for RTKJ Noh - Author, Journalist and Geopolitical AnalystPatrick Henningsen - Founder of 21st Century WireAndrii Telizhenko - Ex-Ukrainian Diplomat and WhistleblowerIn the first hour of the show, Rachel spoke to Manila Chan about the latest from the Donald Trump hush money trial.Following a discussion on Trump's legal woes, Rachel was joined by KJ Noh, who discussed Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Europe and its outcome.In the last hour of the show, Rachel spoke to Patrick Henningsen about a slew of topics, including the UN General Assembly's overwhelming support of Palestinian membership and then President Joe Biden's tiff with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.Lastly, Andrii Telizhenko spoke to Rachel about the Volodymyr Zelensky regime's decision to crack down on draft dodgers and their latest recruitment tactics.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
ukraine
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Rachel Blevins
Rachel Blevins
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0a/1118381003_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_c47592053deee7c60ff9a93f570a7368.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
on this edition of the backstory, host rachel blevins discussed several topics from around the world, including the un general assembly's overwhelming support of palestine's membership.
on this edition of the backstory, host rachel blevins discussed several topics from around the world, including the un general assembly's overwhelming support of palestine's membership.

UN Overwhelmingly Supports Palestine's Membership, Ukraine Cracks Down on Draft Dodgers

04:30 GMT 11.05.2024 (Updated: 09:58 GMT 11.05.2024)
The Backstory
UN Overwhelmingly Supports Palestine's Membership, Ukraine Cracks Down on Draft Dodgers
Subscribe
Rachel Blevins
All materials
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the world, including the UN General Assembly's overwhelming support of Palestine's membership.
Manila Chan - Journalist and Reporter for RT
KJ Noh - Author, Journalist and Geopolitical Analyst
Patrick Henningsen - Founder of 21st Century Wire
Andrii Telizhenko - Ex-Ukrainian Diplomat and Whistleblower
In the first hour of the show, Rachel spoke to Manila Chan about the latest from the Donald Trump hush money trial.
Following a discussion on Trump's legal woes, Rachel was joined by KJ Noh, who discussed Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Europe and its outcome.
In the last hour of the show, Rachel spoke to Patrick Henningsen about a slew of topics, including the UN General Assembly's overwhelming support of Palestinian membership and then President Joe Biden's tiff with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Lastly, Andrii Telizhenko spoke to Rachel about the Volodymyr Zelensky regime's decision to crack down on draft dodgers and their latest recruitment tactics.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала