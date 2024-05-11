Watch Zala Drones Thwart Ukrainian Attempt To Cross Dnepr River

International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
A squadron of Zala reconnaissance drones operated by Russian Airborne Troops was able to infiltrate deep into Kiev-controlled territories on the right bank of the Dnepr River. There they detected a group of Ukrainian servicemen hiding in the ruins and the boats ready for usage.
A squadron of Zala reconnaissance drones operated by Russian airborne forces was able to infiltrate deep into Kiev-controlled territory on the right bank of the Dnepr River. There they spotted a group of Ukrainian soldiers hiding in the ruins and boats ready for action. The reconnaissance team concluded that the Ukrainian army was about to make another attempt to cross the Dnepr and relayed their coordinates to the artillerymen. The artillery then shelled the area, effectively thwarting the Ukrainian operation.
News
08:12 GMT 11.05.2024
© Sputnik
Reconnaissance drones often work in tandem with artillery, informing the latter of possible targets.
A squadron of Zala reconnaissance drones operated by Russian airborne forces was able to infiltrate deep into Kiev-controlled territory on the right bank of the Dnepr River.
There they spotted a group of Ukrainian soldiers hiding in the ruins and boats ready for action. The reconnaissance team concluded that the Ukrainian army was about to make another attempt to cross the Dnepr and relayed their coordinates to the artillerymen. The artillery then shelled the area, effectively thwarting the Ukrainian operation.
