Watch Zala Drones Thwart Ukrainian Attempt To Cross Dnepr River
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian armed forces
russian airborne troops
ukrainian crisis
A squadron of Zala reconnaissance drones operated by Russian airborne forces was able to infiltrate deep into Kiev-controlled territory on the right bank of the Dnepr River. There they spotted a group of Ukrainian soldiers hiding in the ruins and boats ready for action. The reconnaissance team concluded that the Ukrainian army was about to make another attempt to cross the Dnepr and relayed their coordinates to the artillerymen. The artillery then shelled the area, effectively thwarting the Ukrainian operation.
Zala drones in action
Zala drones in action
Reconnaissance drones often work in tandem with artillery, informing the latter of possible targets.
