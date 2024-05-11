https://sputnikglobe.com/20240511/weekly-news-wrap-up-zelensky-assassination-attempt-africa-rejecting-us-imperialism-uhuru-charges-1118381826.html
Weekly News Wrap-Up: Zelensky Assassination Attempt; Africa Rejecting US Imperialism; Uhuru Charges
Weekly News Wrap-Up: Zelensky Assassination Attempt; Africa Rejecting US Imperialism; Uhuru Charges
An assassination attempt at the leader of the Kiev regime has raised eyebrows, and Africa is rejecting US imperialism and making deals with Russia and China.
Weekly News Wrap-Up: Zelensky Assassination Attempt; Africa Rejecting US Imperialism; Uhuru Charges
An assassination attempt at the leader of the Kiev regime has raised eyebrows, and Africa is rejecting US imperialism and making deals with Russia and China.
Dr. Richard Wolff, a professor of economics and host of "Democracy at Work" on YouTube, joins us to discuss the collapse of neoliberal finance capitalism.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss the celebration of Victory Day, NATO threats that have provoked a harsh Kremlin response, and the FBI attack on the Uhuru movement with false charges of Russian collaboration.Jon Jeter, journalist, and author, joins us to discuss US threats against the ICC and President Biden's electoral pushback over his hawkish foreign policy.Jim Kavanagh, political and cultural analyst and writer for Jim Kavanagh's substack and thepolemicist.net, and Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, come together to discuss the reported assassination attempt against President Zelensky, the attack on college protesters, and issues of censorship.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, and Ajamu Baraka, 2016 VP candidate for the Green Party, come together to discuss US imperialism in Africa and Haiti, how the government violently responded to the campus protests, and charges against the Uhuru movement.
Dr. Richard Wolff, a professor of economics and host of "Democracy at Work" on YouTube, joins us to discuss the collapse of neoliberal finance capitalism.
Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss the celebration of Victory Day, NATO threats that have provoked a harsh Kremlin response, and the FBI attack on the Uhuru movement with false charges of Russian collaboration.
Jon Jeter, journalist, and author, joins us to discuss US threats against the ICC and President Biden's electoral pushback over his hawkish foreign policy.
Jim Kavanagh
, political and cultural analyst and writer for Jim Kavanagh's substack and thepolemicist.net
, and Steve Poikonen
, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, come together to discuss the reported assassination attempt against President Zelensky, the attack on college protesters, and issues of censorship.
Dr. Linwood Tauheed, Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, and Ajamu Baraka, 2016 VP candidate for the Green Party, come together to discuss US imperialism in Africa and Haiti, how the government violently responded to the campus protests, and charges against the Uhuru movement.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
