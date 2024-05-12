International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240512/employees-of-vatican-museums-file-collective-complaint-for-1st-time-in-history---reports-1118400747.html
Employees of Vatican Museums File Collective Complaint for 1st Time in History - Reports
Employees of Vatican Museums File Collective Complaint for 1st Time in History - Reports
Sputnik International
Staff at the Vatican museums have filed the first-ever collective complaint demanding better working conditions and threatened to go to court if their demands are not met, Italian daily Corriere della Sera reported on Sunday.
2024-05-12T17:49+0000
2024-05-12T17:49+0000
beyond politics
vatican
vatican city
vatican
europe
museum
work conditions
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0c/1118400586_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3f42a61ec9a240f59427761e9441249e.jpg
"The Pope talks about rights, but here we are just commodities," the workers wrote in the complaint quoted by the newspaper. As many as 49 employees, including curators, a conservation officer and a bookstore worker, have signed the statement denouncing the Vatican City governor's office for impairment of their rights, the report read. The complaint states that workers are required to spend the entire day at home during sick leave, and some were sanctioned for visiting doctors, the report read. Workers are systematically required to work overtime for less than normal pay, and there are no benefits for forced downtime, the report added. Employees also claim that between 25,000 and 30,000 people pass through the museums daily, although the maximum number of visitors must be 24,000, the report read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231217/vatican-court-sentences-cardinal-becciu-in-high-profile-corruption-case-1115639755.html
vatican
vatican city
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0c/1118400586_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_013bb36ffeabbda52358243337a4499f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
vatican, vatican museums, vatican museums staff, vatican museums staff complaint, work conditions
vatican, vatican museums, vatican museums staff, vatican museums staff complaint, work conditions

Employees of Vatican Museums File Collective Complaint for 1st Time in History - Reports

17:49 GMT 12.05.2024
© Sputnik / Sergey MamontovThe sculpture composition portraing Michelangelo and Raphael over the entrance to the Vatican Museums.
The sculpture composition portraing Michelangelo and Raphael over the entrance to the Vatican Museums. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.05.2024
© Sputnik / Sergey Mamontov
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Staff at the Vatican museums have filed the first-ever collective complaint demanding better working conditions and threatened to go to court if their demands are not met, Italian daily Corriere della Sera reported on Sunday.
"The Pope talks about rights, but here we are just commodities," the workers wrote in the complaint quoted by the newspaper.
As many as 49 employees, including curators, a conservation officer and a bookstore worker, have signed the statement denouncing the Vatican City governor's office for impairment of their rights, the report read.
A view of the courtroom during an hearing of the trial against former papal diplomat Jozef Wesolowski, at the Vatican, Saturday, July 11, 2015 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.12.2023
World
Vatican Court Sentences Cardinal Becciu in High-Profile Corruption Case
17 December 2023, 11:41 GMT
The complaint states that workers are required to spend the entire day at home during sick leave, and some were sanctioned for visiting doctors, the report read. Workers are systematically required to work overtime for less than normal pay, and there are no benefits for forced downtime, the report added.
Employees also claim that between 25,000 and 30,000 people pass through the museums daily, although the maximum number of visitors must be 24,000, the report read.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала