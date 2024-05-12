https://sputnikglobe.com/20240512/employees-of-vatican-museums-file-collective-complaint-for-1st-time-in-history---reports-1118400747.html

Employees of Vatican Museums File Collective Complaint for 1st Time in History - Reports

Staff at the Vatican museums have filed the first-ever collective complaint demanding better working conditions and threatened to go to court if their demands are not met, Italian daily Corriere della Sera reported on Sunday.

"The Pope talks about rights, but here we are just commodities," the workers wrote in the complaint quoted by the newspaper. As many as 49 employees, including curators, a conservation officer and a bookstore worker, have signed the statement denouncing the Vatican City governor's office for impairment of their rights, the report read. The complaint states that workers are required to spend the entire day at home during sick leave, and some were sanctioned for visiting doctors, the report read. Workers are systematically required to work overtime for less than normal pay, and there are no benefits for forced downtime, the report added. Employees also claim that between 25,000 and 30,000 people pass through the museums daily, although the maximum number of visitors must be 24,000, the report read.

