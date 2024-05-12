https://sputnikglobe.com/20240512/europes-monetary-policy-not-in-sync-with-us-anymore-1118398779.html

Europe’s Monetary Policy: Not in Sync With US Anymore

Those heads of European central banks who earlier announced interest rate reductions in their countries referred to decreasing inflation as a main reason to decide on the move.

Recent interest rate cuts by a number of European central banks indicate the continent’s increasing readiness to take a different path from the US on monetary policy, economists told the Financial Times (FT).Meanwhile, the European Central Bank has signaled it could start cutting rates for the 20-country eurozone at its next meeting in early June, if incoming data confirm a fall in inflation.

