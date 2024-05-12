https://sputnikglobe.com/20240512/lithuania-holds-presidential-election-dual-citizenship-referendum-on-sunday-1118392534.html

Lithuania Holds Presidential Election, Dual Citizenship Referendum on Sunday

Lithuania Holds Presidential Election, Dual Citizenship Referendum on Sunday

Sputnik International

Lithuanians will go to the polls on Sunday to elect a new president and decide on whether to amend their constitution to allow dual citizenship.

2024-05-12T05:05+0000

2024-05-12T05:05+0000

2024-05-12T05:05+0000

world

lithuania

elections

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104670/60/1046706004_0:0:1600:901_1920x0_80_0_0_4d836a508857e23d5b595f2e3de621c6.jpg

The early voting in the presidential election took place from May 7-9. Eight candidates are running for president, including incumbent Gitanas Nauseda, who seeks a second five-year term, and Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte. If no one wins more than 50% of the vote, a runoff will be held on May 26. During the referendum, Lithuanians will vote for or against changing the basic law to remove a provision that makes Lithuanian citizens lose their citizenship once they acquire a foreign passport. Over 50% of all eligible voters in Lithuania, or around 1.2 million people, must vote in favor for the proposal to be adopted.

lithuania

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

lithuania, elections, dual citizenship lithuania, ingrida simonyte, referendum lithuania