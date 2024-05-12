International
Lithuania Holds Presidential Election, Dual Citizenship Referendum on Sunday
Lithuania Holds Presidential Election, Dual Citizenship Referendum on Sunday
Lithuanians will go to the polls on Sunday to elect a new president and decide on whether to amend their constitution to allow dual citizenship.
The early voting in the presidential election took place from May 7-9. Eight candidates are running for president, including incumbent Gitanas Nauseda, who seeks a second five-year term, and Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte. If no one wins more than 50% of the vote, a runoff will be held on May 26. During the referendum, Lithuanians will vote for or against changing the basic law to remove a provision that makes Lithuanian citizens lose their citizenship once they acquire a foreign passport. Over 50% of all eligible voters in Lithuania, or around 1.2 million people, must vote in favor for the proposal to be adopted.
Lithuania Holds Presidential Election, Dual Citizenship Referendum on Sunday

05:05 GMT 12.05.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Lithuanians will go to the polls on Sunday to elect a new president and decide on whether to amend their constitution to allow dual citizenship.
The early voting in the presidential election took place from May 7-9.
Eight candidates are running for president, including incumbent Gitanas Nauseda, who seeks a second five-year term, and Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte. If no one wins more than 50% of the vote, a runoff will be held on May 26.
During the referendum, Lithuanians will vote for or against changing the basic law to remove a provision that makes Lithuanian citizens lose their citizenship once they acquire a foreign passport. Over 50% of all eligible voters in Lithuania, or around 1.2 million people, must vote in favor for the proposal to be adopted.
