Lithuania Holds Presidential Election, Dual Citizenship Referendum on Sunday
Lithuanians will go to the polls on Sunday to elect a new president and decide on whether to amend their constitution to allow dual citizenship.
The early voting in the presidential election took place from May 7-9. Eight candidates are running for president, including incumbent Gitanas Nauseda, who seeks a second five-year term, and Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte. If no one wins more than 50% of the vote, a runoff will be held on May 26. During the referendum, Lithuanians will vote for or against changing the basic law to remove a provision that makes Lithuanian citizens lose their citizenship once they acquire a foreign passport. Over 50% of all eligible voters in Lithuania, or around 1.2 million people, must vote in favor for the proposal to be adopted.
The early voting in the presidential election took place from May 7-9.
Eight candidates are running for president, including incumbent Gitanas Nauseda, who seeks a second five-year term, and Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte. If no one wins more than 50% of the vote, a runoff will be held on May 26.
During the referendum, Lithuanians will vote for or against changing the basic law to remove a provision that makes Lithuanian citizens lose their citizenship once they acquire a foreign passport. Over 50% of all eligible voters in Lithuania, or around 1.2 million people, must vote in favor for the proposal to be adopted.