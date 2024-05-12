https://sputnikglobe.com/20240512/powerful-solar-storm-creates-celestial-spectacle-all-over-the-world-1118395123.html
Powerful Solar Storm Creates Celestial Spectacle All Over the World
A powerful geomagnetic storm that hit Earth this weekend has resulted in a spectacular aurora display that could be seen in various corners of our planet.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0c/1118395293_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d8a79af40200ae5f321e0c79dda5c50d.jpg
The resulting auroras were spotted by onlookers in the United States, Britain and Europe, as well as in Australia and Tasmania.The storm was produced by a massive sunspot and is believed to be the most powerful such event in about two decades. Such storms may pose a threat to power infrastructure on the ground and to satellites and spacecraft in Earth’s orbit.
© AFP 2023 / Max Slovencik
Northern lights or aurora borealis illuminate the night sky over Vienna during a geomagnetic storm on May 11, 2024.
Northern lights or aurora borealis illuminate the night sky over Vienna during a geomagnetic storm on May 11, 2024.
© AFP 2023 / Geoff Robins
People stop along a country road near London, Ontario in Canada to watch the Northern lights or aurora borealis.
People stop along a country road near London, Ontario in Canada to watch the Northern lights or aurora borealis.
© AP Photo / Mark Vancleave
The northern lights glow in the sky over St. Croix State Forest near Markville, Minnesota, United States.
The northern lights glow in the sky over St. Croix State Forest near Markville, Minnesota, United States.
© AP Photo / Caleb Jones
Northern lights shine over Portsmouth, New Hampshire, United States.
Northern lights shine over Portsmouth, New Hampshire, United States.
© AFP 2023 / Geoff Robins
Northern lights or aurora borealis illuminate the night sky near London, Ontario, Canada.
Northern lights or aurora borealis illuminate the night sky near London, Ontario, Canada.
© AP Photo / Charlie Riedel
An old tombstone stands against the northern lights at a cemetery near Skidmore, Missouri, United States.
An old tombstone stands against the northern lights at a cemetery near Skidmore, Missouri, United States.
© AP Photo / Robert F. Bukaty
The northern lights flare in the sky over a farmhouse in Brunswick, Maine, United States.
The northern lights flare in the sky over a farmhouse in Brunswick, Maine, United States.
© AFP 2023 / Geoff Robins
People stop along a country road near London, Ontario.
People stop along a country road near London, Ontario.