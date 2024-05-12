International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Multimedia
When a picture is worth a thousand words. See what's happening in the world from a more visual perspective with Sputnik's photo galleries, infographics and other multimedia content.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240512/powerful-solar-storm-creates-celestial-spectacle-all-over-the-world-1118395123.html
Powerful Solar Storm Creates Celestial Spectacle All Over the World
Powerful Solar Storm Creates Celestial Spectacle All Over the World
Sputnik International
A powerful geomagnetic storm that hit Earth this weekend has resulted in a spectacular aurora display that could be seen in various corners of our planet.
2024-05-12T14:23+0000
2024-05-12T14:23+0000
multimedia
photo
aurora borealis
northern lights
geomagnetic storm
solar storm
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0c/1118395293_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d8a79af40200ae5f321e0c79dda5c50d.jpg
The resulting auroras were spotted by onlookers in the United States, Britain and Europe, as well as in Australia and Tasmania.The storm was produced by a massive sunspot and is believed to be the most powerful such event in about two decades. Such storms may pose a threat to power infrastructure on the ground and to satellites and spacecraft in Earth’s orbit.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0c/1118395293_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_43ae7025e7ee9c96508826660701caec.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
aurora, aurora borealis, solar storm, geomagnetic storm
aurora, aurora borealis, solar storm, geomagnetic storm

Powerful Solar Storm Creates Celestial Spectacle All Over the World

14:23 GMT 12.05.2024
Subscribe
A powerful geomagnetic storm that hit Earth this weekend has resulted in a spectacular aurora display that could be seen in various corners of our planet.
The resulting auroras were spotted by onlookers in the United States, Britain and Europe, as well as in Australia and Tasmania.
The storm was produced by a massive sunspot and is believed to be the most powerful such event in about two decades. Such storms may pose a threat to power infrastructure on the ground and to satellites and spacecraft in Earth’s orbit.
© AFP 2023 / Max Slovencik

Northern lights or aurora borealis illuminate the night sky over Vienna during a geomagnetic storm on May 11, 2024.

Northern lights or aurora borealis illuminate the night sky over Vienna during a geomagnetic storm on May 11, 2024. - Sputnik International
1/8
© AFP 2023 / Max Slovencik

Northern lights or aurora borealis illuminate the night sky over Vienna during a geomagnetic storm on May 11, 2024.

© AFP 2023 / Geoff Robins

People stop along a country road near London, Ontario in Canada to watch the Northern lights or aurora borealis.

People stop along a country road near London, Ontario in Canada to watch the Northern lights or aurora borealis. - Sputnik International
2/8
© AFP 2023 / Geoff Robins

People stop along a country road near London, Ontario in Canada to watch the Northern lights or aurora borealis.

© AP Photo / Mark Vancleave

The northern lights glow in the sky over St. Croix State Forest near Markville, Minnesota, United States.

The northern lights glow in the sky over St. Croix State Forest near Markville, Minnesota, United States. - Sputnik International
3/8
© AP Photo / Mark Vancleave

The northern lights glow in the sky over St. Croix State Forest near Markville, Minnesota, United States.

© AP Photo / Caleb Jones

Northern lights shine over Portsmouth, New Hampshire, United States.

Northern lights shine over Portsmouth, New Hampshire, United States. - Sputnik International
4/8
© AP Photo / Caleb Jones

Northern lights shine over Portsmouth, New Hampshire, United States.

© AFP 2023 / Geoff Robins

Northern lights or aurora borealis illuminate the night sky near London, Ontario, Canada.

Northern lights or aurora borealis illuminate the night sky near London, Ontario, Canada. - Sputnik International
5/8
© AFP 2023 / Geoff Robins

Northern lights or aurora borealis illuminate the night sky near London, Ontario, Canada.

© AP Photo / Charlie Riedel

An old tombstone stands against the northern lights at a cemetery near Skidmore, Missouri, United States.

An old tombstone stands against the northern lights at a cemetery near Skidmore, Missouri, United States. - Sputnik International
6/8
© AP Photo / Charlie Riedel

An old tombstone stands against the northern lights at a cemetery near Skidmore, Missouri, United States.

© AP Photo / Robert F. Bukaty

The northern lights flare in the sky over a farmhouse in Brunswick, Maine, United States.

The northern lights flare in the sky over a farmhouse in Brunswick, Maine, United States. - Sputnik International
7/8
© AP Photo / Robert F. Bukaty

The northern lights flare in the sky over a farmhouse in Brunswick, Maine, United States.

© AFP 2023 / Geoff Robins

People stop along a country road near London, Ontario.

People stop along a country road near London, Ontario. - Sputnik International
8/8
© AFP 2023 / Geoff Robins

People stop along a country road near London, Ontario.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала