Powerful Solar Storm Creates Celestial Spectacle All Over the World

A powerful geomagnetic storm that hit Earth this weekend has resulted in a spectacular aurora display that could be seen in various corners of our planet.

The resulting auroras were spotted by onlookers in the United States, Britain and Europe, as well as in Australia and Tasmania.The storm was produced by a massive sunspot and is believed to be the most powerful such event in about two decades. Such storms may pose a threat to power infrastructure on the ground and to satellites and spacecraft in Earth’s orbit.

