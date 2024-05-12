https://sputnikglobe.com/20240512/putin-proposes-candidates-for-key-defense-security-positions-in-new-govt-1118401428.html

Putin Proposes Candidates for Key Defense, Security Positions in New Gov't

Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed candidates for the new cabinet's ministers of defense and foreign affairs as well as chiefs of top security agencies, Russia's Federation Council said on Sunday.

2024-05-12T19:01+0000

"The Federation Council has received the list of candidates proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin for the positions of heads of a number of federal ministries and agencies," the upper house said. The Russian leader proposed reappointing:At the same time, Sergei Shoigu will leave the post of the Russian defense minister to be replaced by Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov. "Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree 'On the Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation' ... to appoint Sergei Shoigu as the Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation," the Kremlin said.In the Russian law enforcement and security agencies, Viktor Zolotov was endorsed to continue heading the Russian National Guard, Dmitry Kochnev to remain chief of the Federal Protection Service (FSO) and Alexander Bortnikov as the chief of the Federal Security Service (FSB). Sergei Naryshkin will also remain the head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service.

