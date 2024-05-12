https://sputnikglobe.com/20240512/russia-downs-two-tochka-u-missiles-six-ukrainian-drones-1118392664.html

Russian Air Defense Downs 2 Tochka-U Missiles, 6 Drones Over Four Regions Overnight

Russian Air Defense Downs 2 Tochka-U Missiles, 6 Drones Over Four Regions Overnight

Sputnik International

Ukraine has been targeting Russian civilian infrastructure almost daily since early June 2023 in the wake of obvious military setbacks.

2024-05-12T05:16+0000

2024-05-12T05:16+0000

2024-05-12T06:20+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russian armed forces

russian army

russian ministry of defense

ukraine

tochka-u

ukrainian drone attacks on russia

drone warfare

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1d/1115881337_0:140:2200:1378_1920x0_80_0_0_af7d8634ccd39d351e8f7a41c1c1fd68.jpg

Russian air defenses intercepted two Tochka-U missiles over the Belgorod region and downed six Ukrainian drones over the Bryansk, Lipetsk and Volgograd regions, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.Russian officials repeatedly stressed that Ukrainian attacks are acts of terrorism.More than 300 apartments in 85 apartment buildings, four houses and 14 commercial buildings were damaged by the massive shelling of the city of Belgorod on Saturday evening, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov posted on social media.Gladkov added that two women were in grave condition after the shelling and doctors were doing everything they could to save their lives.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian armed forces, russia tochka-u, tochka-u ukraine, ukraine drones russia, drone warfare, ukraine drones attack russia