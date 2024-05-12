Russian Air Defense Downs 2 Tochka-U Missiles, 6 Drones Over Four Regions Overnight
05:16 GMT 12.05.2024 (Updated: 06:20 GMT 12.05.2024)
© Sputnik / Maksim BlinovA Pantsir-S air defense missile system shoots during the Kavkaz 2020 military drills at the Ashuluk training range, in Astrakhan region, Russia
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
Ukraine has targeted Russian civilian infrastructure almost daily since early June 2023 in the wake of obvious military setbacks.
Russian air defenses intercepted two Tochka-U missiles over the Belgorod region and downed six Ukrainian drones over the Bryansk, Lipetsk and Volgograd regions, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
“During the past night, a number of attempts by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks using aircraft-type UAVs and Tochka-U operational-tactical missiles (OTR) against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation were stopped,” the statement said.
Russian officials repeatedly stressed that Ukrainian attacks are acts of terrorism.
Footage from Belgorod, where the missile warning siren was sounded.— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) May 11, 2024
At about 19.20 Moscow time, air defenses destroyed 12 Vampire missiles over the Belgorod region, the Ministry of Defense reports.
Footage by a Sputnik's correspondent. pic.twitter.com/d8CwwGYyND
More than 300 apartments in 85 apartment buildings, four houses and 14 commercial buildings were damaged by the massive shelling of the city of Belgorod on Saturday evening, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov posted on social media.
Gladkov added that two women were in grave condition after the shelling and doctors were doing everything they could to save their lives.