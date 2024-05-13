https://sputnikglobe.com/20240513/biden-signs-bill-prohibiting-us-imports-of-russian-uranium---white-house-1118416284.html
Biden Signs Bill Prohibiting US Imports of Russian Uranium - White House
Sputnik International
The legislation bans US imports of unirradiated low-enriched uranium that is produced in Russia or by a Russian entity, and it includes measures to close loopholes.
"On Monday, May 13, 2024, the President signed into law...the 'Prohibiting Russian Uranium Imports Act,' which prohibits the importation of unirradiated, low-enriched uranium that is produced in the Russian Federation or by a Russian entity," the release said on Monday. The US Congress recently passed the Prohibiting Russian Uranium Imports Act, sending it to Biden's desk to be signed into law. The legislation bans US imports of unirradiated low-enriched uranium that is produced in Russia or by a Russian entity, and it includes measures to close loopholes.However, the legislation allows waivers should the United States determine that no alternative viable source of low-enriched uranium is available to sustain the continued operation of a US nuclear reactor or nuclear energy company, or if it also determines the importation of uranium is in the national interest. Any waiver issued by the US Energy Department must terminate by January 1, 2028, while the ban itself expires on December 31, 2040.
