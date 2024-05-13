https://sputnikglobe.com/20240513/israel-opens-western-erez-border-crossing-in-northern-gaza-to-allow-humanitarian-aid---idf-1118404982.html
Israel Opens Western Erez Border Crossing in Northern Gaza to Allow Humanitarian Aid - IDF
Israel has opened a new Western Erez border crossing in the northern Gaza Strip to deliver humanitarian aid to residents of the enclave, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.
"Today (Sunday), in accordance with the directive of the government of Israel and in coordination with the U.S. government, the ‘Western Erez’ Crossing was opened in the area of the northern Gaza Strip for the transfer of humanitarian aid to the residents of the Gaza Strip … and to the northern Gaza Strip in particular," the IDF said on Telegram on Sunday. On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted during the attack. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 35,000 people have been killed so far by Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, local authorities said. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.
erez crossing, genocide, ethnic cleansing, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, hostages, israeli military, hamas fighters, hamas soldiers, hamas military, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths, indiscriminate shelling, indiscriminate killing, war crimes
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israel has opened a new Western Erez border crossing in the northern Gaza Strip to deliver humanitarian aid to residents of the enclave, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.
"Today (Sunday), in accordance with the directive of the government of Israel and in coordination with the U.S. government, the ‘Western Erez’ Crossing was opened in the area of the northern Gaza Strip for the transfer of humanitarian aid to the residents of the Gaza Strip … and to the northern Gaza Strip in particular," the IDF said on Telegram on Sunday.
On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel
and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted during the attack. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 35,000 people have been killed so far by Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, local authorities said. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.