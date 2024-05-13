https://sputnikglobe.com/20240513/uk-tests-quantum-navigation-tech-in-flight-1118407810.html

UK Tests Quantum Navigation Tech in Flight

The United Kingdom has conducted flight trials of quantum-based technology that it hopes will allow for navigation independent of traditional satellite systems that use GPS, the Department for Science said on Monday.

The tests were conducted by quantum tech firm Infleqtion together with air defense industry company BAE Systems and defense tech company QinetiQ on May 9. The technology tested during a series of flights aboard a modified RJ100 jet included a compact atomic clock and an ultra-cold atom-based quantum system. While GPS jamming is relatively rare and does not directly impact an aircraft's flight path, the department expects quantum systems to provide an additional layer of security while offering a military advantage. The project received nearly 8 million pounds ($10 million) from the government as the UK seeks to become a quantum-enabled economy. The UK government unveiled a 2.5-billion-pound National Quantum Strategy last year that will support quantum computing projects over the next decade.

