Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Artillery Hammering Ukrainian Positions on Dnepr Right Bank
Watch Russian Artillery Hammering Ukrainian Positions on Dnepr Right Bank
Russian artillerymen work in conjunction with reconnaissance drones that serve as their eyes, spotting the enemy and identifying its exact location.
Russian artillery spells death for Ukrainian positions in Kherson!

A Russian reconnaissance group detected Ukrainian outpost on the right bank of Dnepr, full of troops. The location of the foothold was transmitted to the artillery units.

The crews of 152-mm Msta-S self-propelled howitzers moved to the firing positions and unleashed hell on Ukrainian outpost.

The footage was provided by the courtesy of Ministry of Defense.
News
Watch Russian Artillery Hammering Ukrainian Positions on Dnepr Right Bank

Russian artillerymen work in conjunction with reconnaissance drones that serve as their eyes, spotting the enemy and identifying its exact location.
Russian artillery spells death for Ukrainian positions in Kherson!
A Russian reconnaissance group detected Ukrainian outpost on the right bank of Dnepr, full of troops. The location of the foothold was transmitted to the artillery units.
The crews of 152-mm Msta-S self-propelled howitzers moved to the firing positions and unleashed hell on Ukrainian outpost.
The footage was provided by the courtesy of Ministry of Defense.
