Watch Russian Artillery Hammering Ukrainian Positions on Dnepr Right Bank

Russian artillerymen work in conjunction with reconnaissance drones that serve as their eyes, spotting the enemy and identifying its exact location.

Russian artillery spells death for Ukrainian positions in Kherson!A Russian reconnaissance group detected Ukrainian outpost on the right bank of Dnepr, full of troops. The location of the foothold was transmitted to the artillery units.The crews of 152-mm Msta-S self-propelled howitzers moved to the firing positions and unleashed hell on Ukrainian outpost.The footage was provided by the courtesy of Ministry of Defense.

