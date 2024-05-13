https://sputnikglobe.com/20240513/watch-russian-assault-squads-liberate-village-from-ukrainian-militants-1118410669.html

Watch Russian Assault Squads Liberate Village From Ukrainian Militants

While the Kiev regime keeps hoping that it might be saved by some additional handouts from the West and another hundred thousand press-ganged Ukrainians, Russian forces continue their march across the Ukrainian conflict zone, freeing settlement after settlement.

This short video offers a glimpse of how Russian forces liberated the village of Berdychi in the Donetsk People’s Republic.At first, the Ukrainian garrison offered stiff resistance, one of the Russian soldiers who participated in the battle for the village recalls.However, once the Kiev regime militants realized what they were up against, their resolve faltered and they started falling back, eventually surrendering control of the village.

