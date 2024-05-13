International
Who is Who in Moscow: Likely Makeup of New Russian Government
Who is Who in Moscow: Likely Makeup of New Russian Government
Sputnik International
This week, the Russian parliament is expected to effectively determine the composition of Russia’s new government by reviewing the candidacies proposed by President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.
The following infographic compiled by Sputnik allows you to take stock of who is who in this yet-to-be-formed government.The infographic highlights the changes in the government, pointing out which officials may retain their positions and which may be assigned to new posts after the parliament finishes its review.
This week, the Russian parliament is expected to effectively determine the composition of Russia’s new government by reviewing the candidacies proposed by President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.
The following infographic compiled by Sputnik allows you to take stock of who is who in this yet-to-be-formed government.
The infographic highlights the changes in the government, pointing out which officials may retain their positions and which may be assigned to new posts after the parliament finishes its review.
