Who is Who in Moscow: Likely Makeup of New Russian Government

This week, the Russian parliament is expected to effectively determine the composition of Russia’s new government by reviewing the candidacies proposed by President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

The following infographic compiled by Sputnik allows you to take stock of who is who in this yet-to-be-formed government.The infographic highlights the changes in the government, pointing out which officials may retain their positions and which may be assigned to new posts after the parliament finishes its review.

