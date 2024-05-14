International
Biden Prohibits China-Linked Company From Buying Property Near Air Force Base - Order
Biden Prohibits China-Linked Company From Buying Property Near Air Force Base - Order
President Joe Biden issued an order prohibiting the purchase of real estate property in the vicinity of a US Air Force base in the state of Wyoming by four companies, owned by Chinese nationals.
The Biden administration concluded that MineOne Partners Limited; British Virginia Islands-based MineOne Cloud Computing Investment LLP; Delaware-based MineOne Data Center LLC; and MineOne Wyoming Data Center LLC intended to use the real estate they acquired in June 2022 to conduct cryptocurrency mining within one mile of the Warren Air Force Base without obtaining special permission from the US government, according to the order. The order prescribes the purchasers of the property to divest from it no later than 120 days after the date of the order.
Biden Prohibits China-Linked Company From Buying Property Near Air Force Base - Order

03:03 GMT 14.05.2024
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - President Joe Biden on Monday issued an order prohibiting the purchase of real estate property in the vicinity of a US Air Force base in the state of Wyoming by four companies, including MineOne Partners Limited, owned by Chinese nationals.
The Biden administration concluded that MineOne Partners Limited; British Virginia Islands-based MineOne Cloud Computing Investment LLP; Delaware-based MineOne Data Center LLC; and MineOne Wyoming Data Center LLC intended to use the real estate they acquired in June 2022 to conduct cryptocurrency mining within one mile of the Warren Air Force Base without obtaining special permission from the US government, according to the order.
"The proximity of the foreign-owned Real Estate to a strategic missile base and key element of America's nuclear triad, and the presence of specialized and foreign-sourced equipment potentially capable of facilitating surveillance and espionage activities, presents a national security risk to the United States," the order said. "The Transaction is hereby prohibited."
The order prescribes the purchasers of the property to divest from it no later than 120 days after the date of the order.
