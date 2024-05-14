https://sputnikglobe.com/20240514/biden-prohibits-china-linked-company-from-buying-property-near-air-force-base---order-1118417177.html

Biden Prohibits China-Linked Company From Buying Property Near Air Force Base - Order

President Joe Biden issued an order prohibiting the purchase of real estate property in the vicinity of a US Air Force base in the state of Wyoming by four companies, owned by Chinese nationals.

The Biden administration concluded that MineOne Partners Limited; British Virginia Islands-based MineOne Cloud Computing Investment LLP; Delaware-based MineOne Data Center LLC; and MineOne Wyoming Data Center LLC intended to use the real estate they acquired in June 2022 to conduct cryptocurrency mining within one mile of the Warren Air Force Base without obtaining special permission from the US government, according to the order. The order prescribes the purchasers of the property to divest from it no later than 120 days after the date of the order.

