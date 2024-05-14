International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240514/japans-takeda-to-invest-2bln-in-developing-medicine-against-alzheimers-disease-1118418395.html
Japan’s Takeda to Invest $2Bln in Developing Medicine Against Alzheimer’s Disease
Japan’s Takeda to Invest $2Bln in Developing Medicine Against Alzheimer’s Disease
Sputnik International
Japanese pharmaceutical company Takeda Pharmaceutical has entered into an agreement with Swiss drug developer AC Immune under which it will invest up to $2.2 billion to develop a cure for Alzheimer's disease, the Japanese company said.
2024-05-14T04:31+0000
2024-05-14T04:31+0000
beyond politics
japan
switzerland
alzheimer's disease
medicine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101981/63/1019816396_0:58:1200:733_1920x0_80_0_0_7899d9a39f8fb88a937937fa3150cf59.jpg
"Takeda and AC Immune SA today announced an exclusive, worldwide option and license agreement for AC Immune’s active immunotherapies targeting toxic forms of amyloid beta (Abeta), including ACI-24.060 for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease," the company said in a statement on Monday. The statement added that AC Immune will receive an upfront payment of $100 million "and be eligible to receive an option exercise fee and additional potential development, commercial and sales-based milestones of up to approximately $2.1 billion if all related milestones are achieved over the course of the agreement." In addition, the Swiss company will be able to receive "tiered double-digit royalties on worldwide net sales," the statement read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240507/alzheimers-likelihood-linked-to-genetics-says-new-study-1118301113.html
japan
switzerland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101981/63/1019816396_74:0:1126:789_1920x0_80_0_0_19a93a2bdaae7d3d75ea1be094f65ca2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
japan’s takeda, medicine against alzheimer, alzheimer’s disease
japan’s takeda, medicine against alzheimer, alzheimer’s disease

Japan’s Takeda to Invest $2Bln in Developing Medicine Against Alzheimer’s Disease

04:31 GMT 14.05.2024
© Flickr / SheilaAn elderly woman with advanced Alzheimer’s disease
An elderly woman with advanced Alzheimer’s disease - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.05.2024
© Flickr / Sheila
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Japanese pharmaceutical company Takeda Pharmaceutical has entered into an agreement with Swiss drug developer AC Immune under which it will invest up to $2.2 billion to develop a cure for Alzheimer's disease, the Japanese company said.
"Takeda and AC Immune SA today announced an exclusive, worldwide option and license agreement for AC Immune’s active immunotherapies targeting toxic forms of amyloid beta (Abeta), including ACI-24.060 for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease," the company said in a statement on Monday.
The statement added that AC Immune will receive an upfront payment of $100 million "and be eligible to receive an option exercise fee and additional potential development, commercial and sales-based milestones of up to approximately $2.1 billion if all related milestones are achieved over the course of the agreement."
Brain - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.05.2024
Beyond Politics
Alzheimer’s Likelihood Linked to Genetics, Says New Study
7 May, 05:32 GMT
In addition, the Swiss company will be able to receive "tiered double-digit royalties on worldwide net sales," the statement read.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала