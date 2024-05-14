https://sputnikglobe.com/20240514/japans-takeda-to-invest-2bln-in-developing-medicine-against-alzheimers-disease-1118418395.html

Japan’s Takeda to Invest $2Bln in Developing Medicine Against Alzheimer’s Disease

Japanese pharmaceutical company Takeda Pharmaceutical has entered into an agreement with Swiss drug developer AC Immune under which it will invest up to $2.2 billion to develop a cure for Alzheimer's disease, the Japanese company said.

"Takeda and AC Immune SA today announced an exclusive, worldwide option and license agreement for AC Immune’s active immunotherapies targeting toxic forms of amyloid beta (Abeta), including ACI-24.060 for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease," the company said in a statement on Monday. The statement added that AC Immune will receive an upfront payment of $100 million "and be eligible to receive an option exercise fee and additional potential development, commercial and sales-based milestones of up to approximately $2.1 billion if all related milestones are achieved over the course of the agreement." In addition, the Swiss company will be able to receive "tiered double-digit royalties on worldwide net sales," the statement read.

